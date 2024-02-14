Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stages a modest recovery below the $2,000 mark, US Retail Sales eyed

- Gold price sticks to modest recovery gains near $1,993 on the weaker USD, lower bond yields.
- The upbeat US January inflation data reinforced the Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious approach to rate cuts in 2024.
- The rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East might benefit the yellow metal.
- Traders will keep an eye on the US Retail Sales, due on Thursday.
Gold prices (XAU/USD) holds below the $2,000 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. The stronger-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the yellow metal, but a fall in US bond yields and a weaker USD could provide little support to the commodities. The gold price currently trades around $1,993, gaining 0.13% on the day.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD relative to a basket of global currencies, retraces from a three-month high of nearly the 105.00 mark and hovers around 104.70. The US Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield standing at 4.26%.
The stronger-than-expected US inflation data reinforced the Federal Reserve's (Fed) cautious approach to rate cuts in 2024. Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remains confident that US inflation is on the way to hitting the central bank's 2% target, but he needs to see continued good data before advocating for rate cuts. Barr added that he fully supports a careful approach to considering policy normalization given current conditions.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell and several Fed officials said the central bank wants to see more good data and confirm the direction of inflation before easing monetary policy. Following these remarks, the markets are now pricing in a nearly 80% odds that the Fed will cut rates in June, dialing back previous bets the central bank would begin cutting rates in May, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. It’s worth noting that the high interest rate diminishes the appeal of non-yielding metals as it increases competition from higher-yielding investments.
Apart from this, Israel launched extensive and lethal airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, in response to a deadly missile attack on northern Israel. Israeli leaders have warned that they would take considerably stronger military action in Lebanon if the cross-border violence continues. The ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle East might boost the price of gold, the traditional safe-haven asset.
Market players will focus on US Retail Sales, which is estimated to drop by 0.1% in January. Additionally, the US Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, and weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be due on Thursday. Traders will also take more cues from the FOMC’s Bostic and Waller speeches. These events could give a clear direction to the gold price.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1993.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1992.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2025.99
|Daily SMA50
|2032.54
|Daily SMA100
|1991.74
|Daily SMA200
|1965.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2033.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1990.17
|Previous Weekly High
|2044.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|2014.92
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|2001.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2006.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2016.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1977.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1962.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1934.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2020.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2048.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2063.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
