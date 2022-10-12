- Gold squeezes higher to reach $1,678 after Fed's minutes.
- The US dollar loses ground as the Fed hints to moderate the hiking pace.
Gold futures spiked up to session highs at $1,677, with the US dollar turning lower as the minutes of September’s Fed meeting have been considered as tilted to the dovish side.
The yellow metal, however, has given away gains shortly afterward, with the US dollar retracing lost ground. XAU/USD is practically back at pre-Minutes levels at the time of writing.
Investors see hints of moderation in the Fed’s minutes
The Federal Reserve has shown its surprise at the pace of inflation and has confirmed that the officials maintain their commitment to continue hiking interest rates until the problem shows signs of resolving.
The market, however, has analyzed one comment as a potential sign of moderation on the monetary tightening cycle: “Several participants noted that (…) it would be important to calibrate the pace of further policy tightening with the aim of mitigating the risk of significant adverse effects on the economic outlook.”
These comments have been taken as a hint that the bank might be considering smaller rate hikes in the next months. This has had a negative impact on the USD, which sent gold futures higher.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1673.99
|Today Daily Change
|7.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1666.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1674.26
|Daily SMA50
|1718.15
|Daily SMA100
|1755.82
|Daily SMA200
|1820.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1684.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1661.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1729.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1659.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1669.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1675.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1656.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1647.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1633.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1679.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1693.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1702.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
