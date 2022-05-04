- Gold is benefiting from safe-haven flows and a dialling back of an uber hawkish Fed.
- Fed's chairman, Powell, has taken out 75bps rate hike speculation in markets.
At $1,885, the gold price is rallying some 0.87% on the day, breaking out of sideways consolidation and taking on a critical daily resistance area after Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell disappointed the more hawkish of the financial market's participants.
Fed futures were initially pricing in a higher chance of a 50 basis point hike at the June meeting before Powell spoke, but the US dollar has come under strong selling pressure during the press conference. Powell stated that 75bps hikes were not on the table and that it will be 50bps at the next two meetings if the members of the board see what they expect to see.
The comments have stripped the 2-year Treasury yield down to a low of 2.614% so far, sinking the US dollar index to 102.50 from the post-Fed interest rate decision highs of 103.61. The gold price has benefitted from a combination of the dialling down of 75bp hikes and safe-haven flows given the uncertainty expressed by the Fed over the Ukraine crisis.
Meanwhile, a press release has also been published with the plans for reducing the size of the balance sheet.
The Committee intends to reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings over time in a predictable manner primarily by adjusting the amounts reinvested of principal payments received from securities held in the System Open Market Account (SOMA). Beginning on June 1, principal payments from securities held in the SOMA will be reinvested to the extent that they exceed monthly caps.
For Treasury securities, the cap will initially be set at $30 billion per month and after three months will increase to $60 billion per month. The decline in holdings of Treasury securities under this monthly cap will include Treasury coupon securities and, to the extent that coupon maturities are less than the monthly cap, Treasury bills.
For agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, the cap will initially be set at $17.5 billion per month and after three months will increase to $35 billion per month.
Gold technical analysis
Gold has rallied into the daily resistance from an area of demand from where the price last reacted in a significant fashion leading to what would be fresh cycle highs. However, the bulls need to get above $1,900 to mark a more convincing bullish case for higher on the charts. Failure to do so could otherwise lead to a downside extension towards $1,820 in due course.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7200 as the Fed refrains from speeding up hikes
The US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, although chief Jerome Powell ruled out a more aggressive approach. Stocks soared and the greenback plummeted, with AUD/USD now trading at 0.7220.
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0600 area on Powell's remarks
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and jumped to the 1.0600 in the American session on Wednesday. Despite the Fed's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points, Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the policy outlook triggered a dollar selloff.
Gold surges above $1,880 as US yields retreat
Gold has gained traction and climbed above $1,880 in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day pressure by FOMC Chairman Powell's comments, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptocurrencies: Official start to recovery rally
Bitcoin price has kick-started its attempt to move higher, picking up Ethereum and Ripple along with it. Investors can expect BTC to revisit Monday’s high and reevaluate directional bias from there.
Can UBER stock earnings give LYFT a ride higher?
Uber gets the chance to lift up LYFT stock after its disappointing earnings and guidance after the close on Tuesday. Ok, so an easy pun but Lyft earnings proved quite the shocker with a huge spike lower in the after-hours market.