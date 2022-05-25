- Gold retreats from weekly highs around $1870 as investors prepare for the Fed’s May minutes.
- The greenback remains buoyant, despite falling US bond yields and weighs on XAU/USD’s price.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Break above $1870 to send the precious metal towards $1890; otherwise, a re-test of the 200-DMA around $1839 is on the cards.
Gold spot (XAU/USD) slides below the 20-day moving average (DMA) and accelerates towards the 200-DMA at $1839.66 on Wednesday, courtesy of a positive market mood. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1844.98, down 1.10%.
Broad US Dollar strength weighs on Gold prices, albeit falling US Treasury yields
On Wednesday, the non-yielding metal, alongside other precious metals, falls as the greenback remains buoyant and jumps from weekly lows. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value, is gaining 0.52%, currently at 102.300. Meanwhile, the US 10-year treasury yield is almost flat in the day, stationary at 2.752%, as market players wait for the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee May minutes.
Sentiment-wise, market players shrugged off concerns that the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle could cause a recession. Global equities are recording solid gains. Meanwhile, money market futures showed that investors are scaling back their bets on the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) for 2023, widely expected to finish around 3%, to just above the 2.50% threshold.
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic stated that the Fed might pause its tightening cycle once hiking rates to the 2% threshold so the central bank can witness how the economy behaves.
Before Wall Street opened, the US economic docket unveiled housing data, which came mixed but tilted positively, albeit concerns that the US economy might hit a recession. At the same time, the Durable Goods Orders for April grew steadily but missed expectations. At around 18:00 GMT, the Federal Reserve would unveil its May minutes, giving traders additional clues regarding the US central bank monetary policy plans.
In the week ahead, the US docket would feature GDP Estimate figures, Initial Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales, and the Fed’s favorite measurement for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE).
Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
On Wednesday, the XAU/USD remains downward pressured, tumbling below the 20-DMA and also threatening to slide beneath the trend-setter 200-DMA at $1839.66. It appears that Gold’s pullback could be some profit-taking ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes. However, any further hawkish reinforcement by the Fed’s minutes could send the yellow metal towards the aforementioned 200-DMA and beyond, targeting May lows around $1786.50.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1844.98
|Today Daily Change
|-19.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.07
|Today daily open
|1866.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1854.7
|Daily SMA50
|1905.31
|Daily SMA100
|1885.45
|Daily SMA200
|1838.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1869.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1849.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1786.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1861.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1857.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1854.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1841.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1833.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1874.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1882.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1894.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades below 1.0700
EUR/USD has recovered modestly after having dropped to a fresh daily low below 1.0650 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading in positive territory, the dollar is struggling to continue to gather strength before the Fed publishes the May minutes.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2500, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has regained its traction in the second half of the day and advanced toward the 1.2550 area. The improving risk sentiment seems to be limiting the dollar's gains and helping the pair push higher ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold: Technicals hint at more slides ahead
Gold is down on Wednesday as the dollar met renewed demand. XAUUSD bottomed during the American session at $1,841.84, holing nearby ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes. Generally speaking, investors remain cautious amid signs of slowing economic growth.
Terra’s LUNA fork could happen tomorrow, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 testnet is now live, the snapshot could happen on May 26 and the mainnet launch is expected to occur as soon as Friday, May 27, thus completing the LUNA fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!