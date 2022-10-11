Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slips to near $1,660 as DXY refreshes weekly high, yields soar

- Gold prices have slipped to near $1,660.00 after the termination of a less-confident pullback.
- The risk-off impulse has rebounded firmly as 10-year yields have climbed to 4%.
- The absence of exhaustion in the core CPI figures is sufficient for the Fed to tighten policy at current pace.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has picked significant offers after a short-lived pullback to near $1,673.77 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has slipped to near $1,660.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its weekly high at 113.40. The DXY has defended the downside break of 113.00 as the risk-off impulse has rebounded firmly.
The S&P500 futures have turned red again after attempting to shift into bullish territory. It seems that investors have capitalized on the pullback move to build fresh shorts. Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields have jumped to near 4.0% and are expected to recapture the critical high of 4.02% ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
As per the projections, the headline US CPI will trim to 8.1% vs. the prior release of 8.3% while the core CPI that excludes the impact of oil and food prices will improve to 6.5% from the former figure of 6.3%. The absence of exhaustion in the core CPI figures is sufficient for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to tighten its policy further at the current pace.
Gold technical analysis
Gold prices have sensed selling pressure from the 50% Fibonacci retracement placed at $1,672.61 and are declining towards the 61.8% Fibo retracement at $1,658.90 plotted on an hourly scale. A death cross, represented by the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at around $1,690.00, adds to the downside filters.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1665.42
|Today Daily Change
|-3.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1668.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1676.06
|Daily SMA50
|1720.03
|Daily SMA100
|1757.82
|Daily SMA200
|1821.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1699.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1665.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1729.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1659.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1678.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1686.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1656.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1643.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1622.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1690.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1712.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1724.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD renews 2.5-year low near 0.6250 amid risk-aversion
AUD/USD remains on slippery grounds for the sixth consecutive day, as it approaches the lowest levels since March 2020 so far this Tuesday. Hawkish Fed bets and geopolitical fears join pessimism surrounding China to weigh on prices. Fed Minutes, US inflation in focus.
USD/JPY approaches Japan's trigger for intervention inside monthly rising wedge
USD/JPY remains sidelined as traders turn cautious around the 145.90 level that previously push the Bank of Japan (BOJ) towards market intervention. That said, the yen pair retreats to 145.65 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session.
Gold slips to near $1,660 as DXY refreshes weekly high, yields soar
Gold price has picked significant offers after a short-lived pullback to near $1,673.77 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has slipped to near $1,660.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its weekly high at 113.40.
Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA
Cardano price shows a lack of willing buyers that have pushed it below significant support, triggering a bearish market structure break. This development has a small window to recovery, failing to do so could result in a sell-off.
UK employment and GDP outlook
Markets are still digesting the repercussions of the Chancellor's "mini-budget". In the latest move, the BOE increased the amount of authorized buybacks through TECRF facility. That's the intervention launched to shore up the pound in the wake of the announcement of financial reforms.