Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slips to near $1,660 as DXY refreshes weekly high, yields soar

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • Gold prices have slipped to near $1,660.00 after the termination of a less-confident pullback.
  • The risk-off impulse has rebounded firmly as 10-year yields have climbed to 4%.
  • The absence of exhaustion in the core CPI figures is sufficient for the Fed to tighten policy at current pace.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has picked significant offers after a short-lived pullback to near $1,673.77 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has slipped to near $1,660.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its weekly high at 113.40. The DXY has defended the downside break of 113.00 as the risk-off impulse has rebounded firmly.

The S&P500 futures have turned red again after attempting to shift into bullish territory. It seems that investors have capitalized on the pullback move to build fresh shorts. Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields have jumped to near 4.0% and are expected to recapture the critical high of 4.02% ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

As per the projections, the headline US CPI will trim to 8.1% vs. the prior release of 8.3% while the core CPI that excludes the impact of oil and food prices will improve to 6.5% from the former figure of 6.3%. The absence of exhaustion in the core CPI figures is sufficient for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to tighten its policy further at the current pace.

Gold technical analysis

Gold prices have sensed selling pressure from the 50% Fibonacci retracement placed at $1,672.61 and are declining towards the 61.8% Fibo retracement at $1,658.90 plotted on an hourly scale. A death cross, represented by the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at around $1,690.00, adds to the downside filters.

Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.

Gold hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1665.42
Today Daily Change -3.25
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1668.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1676.06
Daily SMA50 1720.03
Daily SMA100 1757.82
Daily SMA200 1821.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1699.96
Previous Daily Low 1665.79
Previous Weekly High 1729.58
Previous Weekly Low 1659.71
Previous Monthly High 1735.17
Previous Monthly Low 1614.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1678.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1686.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 1656.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 1643.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 1622.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 1690.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 1712.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 1724.66

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD renews 2.5-year low near 0.6250 amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD renews 2.5-year low near 0.6250 amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD remains on slippery grounds for the sixth consecutive day, as it approaches the lowest levels since March 2020 so far this Tuesday. Hawkish Fed bets and geopolitical fears join pessimism surrounding China to weigh on prices. Fed Minutes, US inflation in focus. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY approaches Japan's trigger for intervention inside monthly rising wedge

USD/JPY approaches Japan's trigger for intervention inside monthly rising wedge

USD/JPY remains sidelined as traders turn cautious around the 145.90 level that previously push the Bank of Japan (BOJ) towards market intervention. That said, the yen pair retreats to 145.65 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session.

USD/JPY News

Gold slips to near $1,660 as DXY refreshes weekly high, yields soar

Gold slips to near $1,660 as DXY refreshes weekly high, yields soar

Gold price has picked significant offers after a short-lived pullback to near $1,673.77 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal has slipped to near $1,660.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has refreshed its weekly high at 113.40. 

Gold News

Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA

Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA

Cardano price shows a lack of willing buyers that have pushed it below significant support, triggering a bearish market structure break. This development has a small window to recovery, failing to do so could result in a sell-off.

Read more

UK employment and GDP outlook

UK employment and GDP outlook

Markets are still digesting the repercussions of the Chancellor's "mini-budget". In the latest move, the BOE increased the amount of authorized buybacks through TECRF facility. That's the intervention launched to shore up the pound in the wake of the announcement of financial reforms.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures