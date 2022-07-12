- Gold stays pressured at yearly low, fades Asian session rebound.
- DXY refreshes 20-year high amid traders’ rush to risk-safety.
- Chatters surrounding recession could entertain traders ahead of Wednesday’s US CPI.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains depressed at the lowest levels since September 2021 as risk-aversion favors US dollar bulls heading into Tuesday’s European session. That said, the yellow metal lounges to $1,728 by the press time.
Growing fears of an economic slowdown could be cited as the key catalyst behind the XAU/USD’s latest weakness. Also weighing on the metal prices could be fears of higher inflation and central bankers’ aggression led by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
Recently, an impending halt in Russian gas supplies through Nordstorm 1 pipeline joins record US inflation expectations, per the NY Fed’s survey of one-year-ahead consumer inflation expectations, to weigh on the gold prices. On the same line could be looming nationwide covid lockdowns in China after fresh activity restrictions on Henan Province’s Wugang.
It should be noted that comments from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, suggesting expectations of highly elevated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data join hawkish Fedspeak to drown the XAU/USD prices. At the latest, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that recent inflation data has not been as encouraging as I would have liked, per Reuters.
Amid these plays, US equities remained depressed and the US Treasury yields kept flashing recession fears by inversion of the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields curves. Further, Asian stocks and S&P 500 Futures also remain pressured at the latest.
Moving on, chatters surrounding recession and inflation will be important to track ahead of Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index for June, expected 8.8% versus 8.6% prior.
Technical analysis
Gold stays pressured inside a monthly bearish megaphone pattern suggesting a further widening of the downtrend, between $1,800 and $1,716 by the press time.
Considering the oversold RSI (14), the odds of witnessing a corrective pullback towards the weekly resistance line and 50-SMA, respectively around $1,737 and $1,770, can’t be ruled out. However, the previous support line from mid-June, close to $1,775 at the latest, could challenge the XAU/USD bulls afterward.
On the contrary, the $1,700 threshold and late 2021 bottom around $1,677 could lure gold sellers in case Gold Price drops below $1,716 key support.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.25
|Today Daily Change
|-5.81
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|1734.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1805.09
|Daily SMA50
|1831.16
|Daily SMA100
|1884.29
|Daily SMA200
|1845.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.73
|Previous Daily Low
|1731.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1730.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1728.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1715.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1742.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1750.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.0000 yet again, German ZEW in focus
EUR/USD is rebounding towards 1.0050, defending parity yet again. The US dollar keeps its winning momentum intact amid risk-aversion. Recession fears, the European gas crisis and China's covid lockdown worry hit risk sentiment. ZEW eyed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1850 as USD strength dominates
GBP/USD is likely to display more losses below 1.1850, as the US dollar keeps rallying amid fresh covid lockdowns in China, which intensify recession fears. UK political uncertainty also adds to the pain in cable.
Gold remains oversold, focus on Tuesday’s close
Gold Price risks a minor pullback amid oversold conditions. China lockdowns and recession fears keep boosting the US dollar. The yellow metal awaits Tuesday’s closing for bear flag confirmation.
What does the recent Bitcoin price sell-off mean for the crypto ecosystem?
Bitcoin price tried to breach through the significant and high-time frame resistance barrier but failed. The downswing that emerged pushed BTC lower and the June 11 sell-off has currently pushed it below the $20,000 psychological level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!