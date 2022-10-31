Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides towards $1,638 support on firmer DXY ahead of Fed’s verdict, US NFP

- Gold price holds lower grind near intraday bottom, prints three-day downtrend around weekly horizontal support.
- Sour sentiment, hawkish Fed bets underpin US dollar as traders brace for the key data/events.
- Fed’s 75 bps move is price-in but clues for December will be crucial to watch for XAU/USD bears.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured towards $1,638 horizontal support during Monday’s Asian session, mildly offered by the press time. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US dollar’s broad strength amid the market’s risk-off mood, as well as anxiety ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting results and the US jobs report for October.
While portraying the mood, the US Treasury yields are directionless after a downbeat weak and the US equity future print mild losses even after Dow Jones braces the biggest monthly jump since 1976. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a three-day uptrend around 110.80, up 0.10% intraday by the press time.
Headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine grain deal with the United Nations (UN) seem to have challenged the risk appetite of late. “Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, halted its role in the Black Sea deal on Saturday for an ‘indefinite term’ because it could said it could not ‘guarantee safety of civilian ships’ traveling under the pact after an attack on its Black Sea fleet,” reported Reuters.
Also exerting downside pressure on the gold price could be Friday’s strong prints of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. However, the fifth quarterly fall in the US private consumption joins fears of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) slower rate hike starting from December to challenge the US dollar bulls. That said, economists at Goldman Sachs raised the Fed rates outlook and saw the peak at 5% in March. On the same line was the CME’s FedWatch Tool which suggests an 80% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike.
To sum up, gold prices are likely to remain pressured even as the market players expect hints of slower rate hikes from December during Wednesday’s FOMC.
Technical analysis
A sustained downside break of the 50-SMA joins bearish MACD signals and softer RSI (14), not oversold, to keep gold sellers hopeful of conquering the one-week-old horizontal support of around $1,638. Following that, a south-run towards the yearly low surrounding $1,614 and the $1,600 round figure appears on the table.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 50-SMA resistance near $1,648 could trigger the XAU/USD rebound targeting the 200-SMA, around $1,665 by the press time. However, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September 12-28 downside, close to $1,675, precedes the monthly peak of $1,730, to challenge the gold buyers afterward.
Overall, gold remains bearish at the start of the key week.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1642.3
|Today Daily Change
|-2.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1644.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1668.12
|Daily SMA50
|1685.23
|Daily SMA100
|1729.75
|Daily SMA200
|1809.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1667.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1638.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1674.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1638.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1649.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1632.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1603.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1661.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1678.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1690.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
