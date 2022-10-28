Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slides below $1,670 hurdle ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge

- Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares weekly gains.
- DXY traces yields to extend previous day’s rebound ahead of US Core PCE Inflation data for September.
- Risk remains sour amid inflation/growth fears even as central bank policy hawks retreat.
Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates the second weekly upside as bears poke the $1,658 level heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal traces the recent downside in commodities and Antipodeans amid the US dollar’s rebound.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to extend the previous day’s gains to 110.65 as the US 10-year Treasury yields rebound to 3.94%. Even so, the benchmark bond coupons snap a 10-week uptrend, which in turn favored equities and gold prices earlier in the week.
While seeking clarifications, the market’s anxiety ahead of the US Core PCE Price Index for September, expected to rise to 5.2% versus 4.9% prior, could be considered important due to the recent retreat in the hawkish Fed bets. The inflation number and the market’s wagers on the Fed’s next move become all the more important as the chatters surrounding the Fed’s easy rate hike in December grow stronger.
Other than the DXY rebound, economic fears surrounding China, one of the world’s biggest commodity user, join the geopolitical fears about Ukraine to exert downside pressure on the XAU/USD prices. “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut Asia's economic forecasts on Friday as global monetary tightening, rising inflation blamed on the war in Ukraine, and China's sharp slowdown dampened the region's recovery prospects, “ said Reuters.
Amid these plays, the stock futures are red following the downbeat performance of Wall Street while the bond markets pare recent gains.
Moving on, the US inflation data and the pre-Fed jitters could entertain XAU/USD bears amid a likely active session.
Technical analysis
Gold price remains downbeat inside a three-day-old bearish channel as sellers poke the $1,657 intermediate support comprising the 100-HMA.
Given the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, coupled with the bearish chart formation, the XAU/USD weakness is likely to persist. That said, the stated channel’s lower line, near $1,653, precedes the 200-HMA level of $1,649 to restrict the short-term downside.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the stated bearish channel and the previous support line from the last Friday offers a tough nut to crack for the gold buyers around $1,670.
Following that, the recent swing high near $1,675 can act as an extra filter to the north before directing buyers towards the monthly peak of $1,730.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1659.17
|Today Daily Change
|-4.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|1663.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1668.91
|Daily SMA50
|1687.29
|Daily SMA100
|1732.02
|Daily SMA200
|1810.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1670.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1654.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1668.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|1617.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1660.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1664.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1655.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1647.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1639.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1671.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1678.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1687.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
