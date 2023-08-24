Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits near two-week top, around $1,920 ahead of Jackson Hole

- Gold price gains some positive traction for the fourth successive day on Thursday.
- Concerns about a deeper global economic downturn lend support to the XAU/USD.
- The emergence of some US Dollar buying might cap any further gains for the metal.
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the fourth successive day on Thursday and is currently placed just below the $1,920 area, or a nearly two-week high touched the previous day. The XAU/USD, however, lacks bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the $1,885 zone, or the lowest level since March 13 touched earlier this week.
Against the backdrop of the worsening economic conditions in China, a host of manufacturing surveys released on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the health of economies across the globe. Furthermore, the dismal macro data from the United States (US) showed that business activity in the world's largest economy approached the stagnation point in August. In fact, the S&P Global's flash Composite US PMI registered its biggest drop since November 2022 and fell to 50.4 in August from the 52 previous. This adds to worries about a deeper global economic downturn and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven Gold price.
Apart from this, diminishing odds for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which led to the overnight pullback in the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond from a 16-year peak, lends support to the non-yielding yellow metal. The markets, however, seem uncertain about the timing when the Fed will halt its rate-hiking cycle or even start cutting rates. This, along with the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the Gold price.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, now seems to have stalled its retracement slide from its highest level in more than two months touched on Wednesday. A modest USD strength could keep a lid on the US Dollar-denominated Gold price as investors keenly await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Investors will look for cues about the future rate-hike path, which will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1919.57
|Today Daily Change
|3.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1915.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1920.82
|Daily SMA50
|1932.42
|Daily SMA100
|1960
|Daily SMA200
|1908.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1920.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1897.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1885.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1911.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1906.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1901.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1888.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1878.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1924.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1934.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases toward 0.6450 as US Dollar finds it feet
AUD/USD is easing toward 0.6450 in the Asian session on Thursday, retreating from a one-and-half-week high. The pair is weighed down by a pause in the US Dollar decline amid cautius optimism. Investors keenly await the Jackson Hole Symposium before placing fresh bets.
EUR/USD pares gains toward 1.0850 as markets brace for Jackson Hole
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0850, reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce early Thursday. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious risk tone and a minor rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data and the Jackson Hole Symposium are next in focus.
Gold sits near two-week top, around $1,920 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price gains some positive traction for the fourth successive day on Thursday. Concerns about a deeper global economic downturn lend support to the XAU/USD. The emergence of some US Dollar buying might cap any further gains for the metal.
Bitstamp ends Ethereum staking in US, citing regulatory hurdles
The United States has been facing criticism for its lack of crypto regulation, especially since the European Union approved the Markets in Crypto Assets bill this year. The SEC has failed to provide a clear answer when it comes to the status of cryptocurrencies, and the impact is being felt by users in the country.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue
Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. The leading semiconductor designer reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected.