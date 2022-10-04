- Gold gains strong follow-through traction and rallies to a three-week high on Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields weighs heavily on the USD and offers support to the metal.
- Bulls shrug off the risk-on impulse, though hawkish Fed expectations could cap gains.
Gold is extending the overnight breakout momentum through the $1,680-$1,685 supply zone and building on its recovery from the lowest level since April 2020. The strong follow-through positive move lifts the XAU/USD to a three-week high, around the $1,710 region during the first half of the European session on Tuesday.
The US dollar retreats further from a two-decade top touched last week and turns out to be a key factor driving flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. The Bank of England's willingness to buy up to £5 billion of long-dated gilts drags the US bond yields away from a multi-year top and continues to weigh on the greenback.
Apart from this, growing worries about a deeper economic downturn in the US and Europe offer additional support to the safe-haven gold. The fears were further fueled by Monday's disappointing US data, which showed that manufacturing activity grew marginally in September, at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years.
This, to a larger extent, helps offset the risk-on mood and does little to dent the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding gold. That said, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by major central banks could act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal and keep a lid on any further gain, at least for now.
Market participants now look forward to the US monthly employment details, scheduled for release on Friday. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing the Fed's future rate hike path. This, in turn, should help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the greenback and gold.
In the meantime, Tuesday's US economic docket features JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data. This, along with speeches by FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide impetus to the XAU/USD. Traders will also take cues from the broader risk sentiment for short-term opportunities around gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1708.91
|Today Daily Change
|9.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1699.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1678.63
|Daily SMA50
|1724.57
|Daily SMA100
|1764.37
|Daily SMA200
|1824.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1701.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1659.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1675.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1614.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1685.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1675.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1672.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1645.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1630.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1714.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1728.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
