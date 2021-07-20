Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD simmers next push higher toward 200-DMA at $1825

Gold suffered a dip below $1,800 on Monday but recovered quickly, trading around $1,815 early on Tuesday. US stimulus optimism and Delta fears are set to boost XAU/USD’s recovery, in the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta.
See – Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to find support from negative real yields and inflation fears – ANZ
US stimulus news lifts gold, technicals favor bullish traders
“The focus will remain on the risk trends and dynamics in the greenback and the yields for near-tern trading opportunities. The second-tier US housing data could throw some fresh light on the economy and the Fed’s next policy moves.”
“Gold is battling the critical resistance at $1818 on its recovery mode. That level coincides with the confluence of the 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) and 50-SMA. Acceptance above $1818 could trigger a fresh advance towards the 200-DMA at $1825. Further up, the three-week highs of $1834 could be back in play.”
“An immediate cap is seen at the horizontal 50-SMA at $1812, below which the descending trendline resistance now support, now at $1808 will get tested. A sustained break below that level could expose the mildly bullish 100-SMA at $1798.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on USD strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1800, flirting with early April levels. US Treasury yields defend USD bulls even as market sentiment consolidates. US Infrastructure Bill will be voted on Wednesday. Sino-US and virus updates could offer fresh direction.
GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3700, trading close to the lowest levels since February. The US issues “Do Not Travel” alert for UK over covid concerns. Britain up for warning EU over NI protocol. BOE policymakers push back bullish bias. Latest covid stats awaited.
Gold's recovery remains capped below $1820
Gold price edges higher towards $1820 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the highest daily gains in a week as market pessimists pause for fresh clues. However, a firmer US dollar tests the gold buyers.
Shiba Inu primed for another drop as SHIB bears target $0.0000032
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.