- Gold price dips within the $2030 - $2040 range following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments post-rate decision.
- Powell indicates potential rate cuts depending on economic progress, stressing no rush in shifting the current monetary policy.
- XAU/USD reacts to Powell's dismissal of a March rate cut and his emphasis on a cautious approach to managing inflation.
Gold price trims earlier gains and retreats after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep rates unchanged while pushing back against speculation of rate cuts. In addition, the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, pushed back against rate cuts in March, driving the yellow metal price towards the day lows. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades volatile within the $2030 - $2040 area as market participants diggest Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments.
Fed Chair Powell comments
Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that policy rates likely peaked and has opened the door to rate cuts this year, adding that it would depend on the evolution of the economy. He added the economic outlook remains uncertain, and would decide meeting by meeting. He added that no rate cuts were discussed in the meeting, and they’re in no rush to declare victory on the fight on inflation.
Recently, he said that he doesn’t think a rate cut in March is on the table.
Sumary of the monetary policy statement
In its monetary policy meeting, Fed officials voted unanimously to keep rates unchanged. They noted that it would be appropriate to reduce rates until there is greater confidence that inflation is sustainably moving toward its 2% goal. The Fed added that risks of achieving the Fed dual mandate are moving into better balance and emphasized that the committee will remain “highly attentive” to inflation risks.
Regarding the reduction of the balance sheet, it would remain as previously described while tightening restrictions on all Fed staff with access to confidential FOMC information.
After the data, the US 10-year Treasury note yield spiked to 4% before retreating somewhat towards 3.97%. At the same time, the US Dollar Index (DXY) aimed toward 103.50 before getting back to 103.35.
XAU/USD Reaction to Fed’s Powell Press conference
Gold is puking toward $2030, extending its losses sharply after Powell’s remarks disregarding a rate cut in March, at around 19:02 GMT. That said, if sellers push prices below the lows of the day of $2032, look for a drop to January 25 low of $2009.66.
On the flip side, if the daily high is taken out, $2050 is up next, followed by the $2090 and $2100 figure.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2044.77
|Today Daily Change
|8.71
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|2036.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2029.56
|Daily SMA50
|2031.42
|Daily SMA100
|1980.82
|Daily SMA200
|1964.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2048.65
|Previous Daily Low
|2029.15
|Previous Weekly High
|2037.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|2009.65
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2041.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2036.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2027.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2018.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2007.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2046.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2057.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2066.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
