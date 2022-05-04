Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a reversal to near $1,860 amid anxiety over Fed’s rate hike

- Gold prices have displayed exhaustion in the downtrend as the RSI (14) showed a bullish divergence.
- The anxiety over the interest rate decision by the Fed has paused the Fx domain.
- The US labor market sees 400k additions in April.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) is hovering around $1,865.00 and is likely to remain on tenterhooks as uncertainty over the announcement of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has paused the whole Fx domain. The precious metal has displayed a subdued performance in the early Tokyo session and is likely to perform lackluster till the announcement of the interest rate decision.
Gold prices are going to witness a lack of attention from investors for a prolonged period as the determination of the Fed to return to neutral rates will keep pushing itself to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. An interest rate hike by 50 basis points (bps) is on the cards but taking into consideration the multi-decade high inflation and consistency in full employment levels and wage-price hikes, one more jumbo rate hike by the Fed looks imminent.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is attempting to overstep 103.50 in this session. Apart from the Fed’s policy, the DXY is also focusing on the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which is due on Friday. The job additions by the US administration in April are expected to land at 400k against the prior print of 431k. Also, the Unemployment Rate looks to decline to 3.5% from the previous figure of 3.6%.
Gold technical analysis
The formation of bullish divergence on an hourly scale is signaling a reversal in the downtrend. The asset made a lower low while the momentum oscillator Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) didn’t register a fresh low, which showed exhaustion in the downside momentum. The 50- and 200- Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,871.63 and $1,890.96 respectively, still favor the downside. The RSI (14) is likely to find a cushion at around 40.00, which will result in a fresh bullish impulsive wave ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1863.06
|Today Daily Change
|-5.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1868.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1929.08
|Daily SMA50
|1936.69
|Daily SMA100
|1878.75
|Daily SMA200
|1834.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1878.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1850.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1934.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|1872.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1867.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1861.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1852.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1837.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1893.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1908.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
