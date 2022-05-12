Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees a drop to near $1,800 as odds of a Fed’s bumper rate hike bolsters

- Gold price is declining towards $1,800.00 as DXY has strengthened on upbeat economic data.
- The precious metal has struggled at best to overstep the 200-EMA.
- The DXY has renewed its 19-year high at 104.93 on a higher US PPI.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) is continuously dropping south as raising odds of a bumper rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its June monetary policy are punishing the precious metal. The bright metal extended its losses on Thursday after establishing below the two-day low at $1,832.07. The selling momentum is expected to drag the gold prices to near the psychological support of $1,800.00.
The US administration is outperforming on the economic data front. The upbeat US Nonfarm (NFP) Payrolls, higher-than-expected US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and strong Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers are advocating for the continuation of an aggressive hawkish stance by the Fed. The tight labor market and galloping inflationary pressures have left no other option for the Fed than to step up the interest rates.
On the US dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has renewed its 19-year high at 104.93 after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the yearly US PPI at 11%, higher than the forecasts of 10.7%. While the core PPI that excludes food and energy prices is landed at 8.8%, a little lower than the consensus of 8.9%.
Gold technical analysis
On the daily scale, gold prices struggled to regain their mojo by overstepping the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,858.04. Failing to do so, bears drag the precious metal sharply lower. The 20-EMA at $1,883.18 will continue to act as a major resistance for the counter. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which adds to the downside filters.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1821.82
|Today Daily Change
|-30.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.65
|Today daily open
|1852.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1906
|Daily SMA50
|1931.36
|Daily SMA100
|1883.41
|Daily SMA200
|1835.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1858.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1832.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1909.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1850.44
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1848.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1842.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1836.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1821.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1810.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1863.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1873.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1889.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady following sell-off to fresh cycle lows
AUD/USD is starting out the day flat in Asia following another sell-off to fresh cycle lows weighed by a sea of red on Wall Street while the greenback attracts a safe-haven bid again on Thursday. Aussie has tracked global shares falling to their lowest point in 18-months.
EUR/USD collapse continues, 1.0339 an inflexion point
EUR/USD managed to bounce some 20 pips from a multi-year low at 1.0353 but remains under pressure. Stocks’ sell-off boosted demand for the greenback, as investors price in a gloomy future.
Gold: Panic could push the metal below $1,800
XAUUSD nears a multi-week low of $1,822.10. Gold trades near a fresh weekly low of $1,822.10 amid panic-boosting demand for the dollar. There was no specific catalyst for the latest market’s reaction but a cluster of well-known factors denting the sentiment for long.
Is LUNA price unrecoverable at this point?
Should traders consider LUNA as a no-trade asset until further notice? LUNA price is one of the largest crashes in Crypto history. Unpredictable price action is likely to continue.
Stagflation concerns continue to dominate markets
Stagflation concerns continued to dominate financial markets this week. Stock market implied volatility remained elevated despite main indices recovering on Tuesday and Wednesday.