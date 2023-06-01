Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD run-up approaches $2,000 as United States Nonfarm Payrolls loom

- Gold Price eyes first weekly gain in four amid downbeat United States Treasury bond yields, US Dollar.
- Market’s cautious optimism about US debt ceiling deal’s passage through Congress, easing hawkish Federal Reserve bets favor XAU/USD bulls.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate need to portray tight job markets to prod the Gold Price.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot at the weekly high, making rounds to $1,975-77 amid early Asian session on Friday following the two-day uptrend. With this, the yellow metal braces for the first weekly gains in four amid broad weakness in the United States Treasury bond yields and US Dollar. While trading the main catalysts, the market’s expectations of witnessing the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate hike pause in June gain major attention. Adding strength to the XAU/USD upside is the passage of the US debt-ceiling deal through the House of Representatives and the mixed US data. Furthermore, the upbeat China PMI also favored the Gold buyers.
Moving on, Gold traders should wait for the United States monthly employment report and Fed talks, as well as chatters about US default, for fresh clues.
Gold Price rises amid downbeat Federal Reserve bets
Gold Price grinds higher around the weekly top as the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike drops, from 17 basis points (bps) in June on Wednesday to 7 bps on Thursday. Behind the latest move could be the mixed United States data and a lack of strong hawkish comments from the Fed Officials.
On Thursday, US ADP Employment Change eased to 278K in May from 291K prior (revised) but crossed the 170K market forecasts. On the same line, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose past 230K prior to 232K, versus 235K expected. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI eased to 46.9 in May compared to 47.0 anticipated and 47.1 previous readings whereas S&P Global Manufacturing PMI softened to 48.4 from 48.5 prior. Additionally, the US Employment Cost Index eased while the consumer sentiment gauge improved but the details were unimpressive.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard recently published an analysis wherein the Fed hawk accepts that the prospects for continued disinflation are good but not guaranteed, and continued vigilance is required.
Hence, with the mixed US data and downbeat Fed talks, the market players rush toward the Gold in search of higher returns.
Passage of US debt-ceiling deal, China data also favor XAU/USD bulls
Apart from the United States data and receding Fed bets, the passage of the agreement to avoid the US default also underpins the market’s optimism and favors the Gold Price. On the same line could be the upbeat China data, due to the dragon nation’s status as one of the world’s biggest XAU/USD consumers.
US Republican-controlled House of Representatives recently passed the debt-ceiling bill and favored the market’s optimism as the ruling Democrats dominate in the Senate and can easily avoid the default now. It’s worth noting that the upbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI adds strength to the XAU/USD’s upside momentum. It should be noted that China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose beyond the 50.0 level for the first time in three months while suggesting an increase in activities. That said, the private manufacturing gauge rose to 50.9 versus 49.5 expected and prior.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most in a month to reverse from the highest levels since mid-March whereas the United States Treasury bond yields also refreshed the weekly lows to underpin the Gold Price upside.
All eyes on the United States Nonfarm Payrolls
Looking forward, the US employment clues and the last round of the Fed talks ahead of the pre-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) blackout period for policymakers will be eyed closely for clear directions of the Gold price.
Forecasts suggest the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to ease to 190K from 253K prior while the Unemployment Rate is also expected to increase to 3.5% from 3.4%. Given the downbeat market expectations, any positive surprise could allow the XAU/USD to pare the weekly gains.
Also read: US May Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises
Gold Price technical analysis
Gold price extends recovery from the 100-DMA and a seven-month-old ascending support line, around $1,940 by the press time, to approach the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding $1,992.
Not only the U-turn from the key support line and DMA but a clear upside break of the previously important resistance line stretched from early May also keeps the XAU/USD buyers hopeful.
On the same line, the upbeat Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, as well as the receding bearish bias of the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, add strength to the upside expectations of the Gold price.
That said, the 50-DMA breakout needs validation from the $2,000 round figure before approaching multiple resistances near $2,050.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the 100-DMA, the resistance-turned-support line and a multi-day-old rising trend line, near $1,938-40, appears an important challenge for the XAU/USD bears to conquer to regain control.
Following that, the Gold price south-run toward the peaks marked in early February and March, around $1,890 and $1,858 can’t be ruled out.
To sum up, the Gold Price appears well-set to recapture the $2,000 round figure.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1977.76
|Today Daily Change
|15.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77%
|Today daily open
|1962.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1987.97
|Daily SMA50
|1992.15
|Daily SMA100
|1937.59
|Daily SMA200
|1833.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1974.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1953.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1985.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1936.77
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1966.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1961.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1952.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1942.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1931.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1973.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1984.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1994.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls await Aussie wage announcements, US NFP on the way to 0.6600
AUD/USD buyers take a breather at the weekly top, making rounds to 0.6565-75 after rising the most in seven weeks the previous day. The Aussie pair cheered the broad US Dollar weakness and upbeat catalysts from the biggest customer China the previous day to post a stellar run-up.
EUR/USD aims to fit above 1.0760 despite debate over ECB rate hike deepens
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a massive rally to near 1.0760 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is looking to shift its auction above the aforementioned resistance as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is going through a declining phase after printing a fresh 10-week high above 104.60.
Gold run-up approaches $2,000 as United States Nonfarm Payrolls loom
Gold remains on the front foot at the weekly high, making rounds to $1,975-77 amid early Asian session on Friday following the two-day uptrend. With this, the yellow metal braces for the first weekly gains in four amid broad weakness in the United States Treasury bond yields and US Dollar.
Dogecoin price manipulation makes Elon Musk the newest subject of an insider trading lawsuit
Dogecoin investors have accused Twitter CEO Elon Musk of insider trading, citing manipulation of the asset's price. The plaintiffs say Musk's actions have cost them billions of dollars in losses.
ISM: Just about every measure of activity slowing... except hiring
Today's May ISM shows the fastest rate hikes in a generation are slowing just about everything in the manufacturing sector except the pace of hiring.