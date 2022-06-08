Gold gains momentum despite higher yields.

XAU/USD remains sideways, looking at the $1860 resistance.

The US dollar pulled back during the American session boosting XAU/USD that climbed to $1859.70, reaching the highest level in three days. The yellow metal is facing resistance around the $1860 area.

Dollar down, gold slightly higher

On a quiet session, the DXY turned negative in American hours, sliding back to the 102.30 area. US yields are modestly higher with the 10-year at 3.01% and the 30-year at 3.16%. Also Eurozone yields are higher ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

Despite the move in yields, gold is rising although gains seem limited for the moment while unable to break above $1860. A break above would expose the strong barrier of $1870. The following resistance is the $1890 area, a horizontal level and also the confluence of the 55 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages.

If price fails to rise above $1860, a retreat back to the $1850 area seems likely. The immediate support might be seen at $1840 followed by the weekly low at $1836 and then $1827 (June 1 low).

On a wider perspective, XAU/USD continues to move sideways between $1835 and $1870. During the next sessions volatility could pick up considering the ECB meeting on Thursday, US inflation data on Friday, and the FOMC meeting next week.

