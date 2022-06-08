- Gold gains momentum despite higher yields.
- XAU/USD remains sideways, looking at the $1860 resistance.
The US dollar pulled back during the American session boosting XAU/USD that climbed to $1859.70, reaching the highest level in three days. The yellow metal is facing resistance around the $1860 area.
Dollar down, gold slightly higher
On a quiet session, the DXY turned negative in American hours, sliding back to the 102.30 area. US yields are modestly higher with the 10-year at 3.01% and the 30-year at 3.16%. Also Eurozone yields are higher ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
Despite the move in yields, gold is rising although gains seem limited for the moment while unable to break above $1860. A break above would expose the strong barrier of $1870. The following resistance is the $1890 area, a horizontal level and also the confluence of the 55 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages.
If price fails to rise above $1860, a retreat back to the $1850 area seems likely. The immediate support might be seen at $1840 followed by the weekly low at $1836 and then $1827 (June 1 low).
On a wider perspective, XAU/USD continues to move sideways between $1835 and $1870. During the next sessions volatility could pick up considering the ECB meeting on Thursday, US inflation data on Friday, and the FOMC meeting next week.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1857.74
|Today Daily Change
|5.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1852.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1843.06
|Daily SMA50
|1888.52
|Daily SMA100
|1889.38
|Daily SMA200
|1841.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1837.11
|Previous Weekly High
|1874.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1848.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1841.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1829.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1822.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1859.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1866.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1878.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
