Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD reverses to near $1,840 despite higher odds of a hawkish July

- Gold price has recovered its opening losses and has reclaimed $1,840.00.
- Investors should brace for a longer time period for bringing price stability.
- The precious metal remained weak after it failed to sustain above 61.8% Fibo retracement.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has rebounded sharply after slipping below the potential cushion of $1,840.00. On a broader note, the precious metal is eyeing more downside as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to announce a consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike in its July monetary policy. The precious metal has displayed selling pressure at open and a follow-up selling is highly likely after a slippage below Friday’s low at $1,833.90.
Comments from Fed policymakers on price pressures and it's whatever it takes’ attitude of bringing price stability will have a major impact on the gold prices for a prolonged period. Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester in her interview with CBS News on Sunday dictated that the price pressures won’t get trimmed overnight. It will take a period of two years but will get back in its neutral state.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is facing barricades at around 104.80. The DXY’s rally saw exhaustion signals last week after hitting a multi-year high of 105.79. A correction after recording a multi-year high of 105.79 is followed by a minor reversal, however, volatility is likely to stay ahead of the PMI numbers. The US Composite PMI is seen a little higher at 53.7 against the prior print of 53.6.
Gold technical analysis
On an hour scale, the gold prices have witnessed a steep fall after failing to sustain above 61.8% Fibo retracement (which is placed from June 12 high at $1,879.26 to June 14 low to $1,805.11) at $1,851.09. The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,841.54 and $1,839.76 respectively are expected to display a bearish crossover, which will strengthen the gold bears. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range and may slip below 40.00, which will trigger a fresh selling leg.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1838.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1839.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1848.1
|Daily SMA50
|1874.56
|Daily SMA100
|1890.41
|Daily SMA200
|1842.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1833.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1879.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1842.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1848.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1806.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1853.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1867.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1876.75
AUD/USD: Corrective pullback jostles with 0.6960 hurdle
AUD/USD renews intraday high around 0.6960 as it pares losses made during the last two weeks amid Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair justifies a trend line breakout on the RSI (14), as well as a bounce off the resistance-turned-support line from June 08.
EUR/USD stays on the bear’s radar around 1.0500, ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD begins the new trading week by extending Friday’s retreat from 1.0500, staying pressured by the press time after three consecutive weekly falls. The major currency pair bears the burden of the market’s rush towards the haven, which in turn joins hawkish Fed bets to favor the US dollar.
Gold reverses to near $1,840 despite higher odds of a hawkish July
Gold price has rebounded sharply after slipping below the potential cushion of $1,840.00. On a broader note, the precious metal is eyeing more downside as the Fed is expected to announce a consecutive 75 bps rate hike in its July monetary policy.
Why Polygon is at risk of turning into a worthless penny stock
Polygon price is nearing its last line of defense for entering an existential crisis. MATIC price is set to book its eighth straight week of losses, even eleven if you do not count the marginally profitable week from mid-April.
