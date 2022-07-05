Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,800 even as cautious optimism precedes Fed Minutes

- Gold remains pressured after a downbeat week-start amid traders’ anxiety ahead of the key data/events.
- US Treasury yields pare recent downside moves amid sluggish session.
- US-China trade headlines, upbeat performance of EU bond coupons also defend buyers.
- Sellers keep worrying global economic slowdown, US Factory Orders can direct intraday moves but FOMC Minutes, NFP is the key.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains pressured around $1,807, after beginning the week’s trading on a negative side, as traders stay worried ahead of crucial catalysts up for publication during the week. In doing so, the bright metal fails to cheer firmer US Treasury yields, as well as a pullback in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
That said, the greenback gauge struggles to defend the two-day uptrend around 105.15 as buyers retreat from a two-week top.
The DXY’s latest pullback could be linked to the firmer Treasury yields. It’s worth noting that the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields keep the previous U-turn from a one-month low at around 2.95%, up by five basis points (bps) from Friday’s closing.
Underlying the firmer US Treasury yields are the firmer prints of the German Bunds and chatters surrounding the US discussion on removing the Trump-era tariffs on China. However, an offer in the US and fears of economic slowdown, as well as anxiety ahead of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the US Jobs report for June, appear to challenge the metal buyers.
It should be observed that the yields on the 10-year German Bund rose over 10 basis points to 1.32% at the latest.
Looking forward, US Factory Orders for May, expected 0.5% versus 0.3%, could entertain gold traders ahead of the key Fed Minutes and US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. Additionally important will be the updates surrounding the global economic slowdown and the US-China trade relations.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old horizontal area between $1,805 and $1,802 restricts immediate gold price downside. Also challenging the metal sellers are the steady RSI and the bullish MACD signals.
However, a convergence of the 100-SMA and descending trend line from June 16, around $1,827, guards nearby upside moves of the XAU/USD. Also acting as an upside filter is the 200-SMA level surrounding $1,840.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the $1,802, needs validation from the $1,800 threshold before challenging the yearly low surrounding $1,780.
On the contrary, gold price run-up beyond $1,840 enables the buyers to aim for June’s peak of $1,879.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1807.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1807.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1831.28
|Daily SMA50
|1845.67
|Daily SMA100
|1891.02
|Daily SMA200
|1845.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1814.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1804.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1841.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1807.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1810.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1802.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1798.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1792.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1813.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1818.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firming up towards 0.6900 ahead of RBA rate hike decision
AUD/USD is catching fresh bids, as bulls eye 0.6900 amid a risk-on market profile and expectations of a 50 bps RBA rate hike. Fresh China-US talks and much stronger than expected Chinese Caixin Services PMI are bolstering risk sentiment, underpinning the aussie.
USD/JPY tracks firmer yields to poke 136.00 amid upbeat mood
USD/JPY holds onto the recent recovery near 136.00 in Asia this Tuesday. The pair’s latest gains could be linked to the market’s positive sentiment and firmer Treasury yields. Sino-American headlines, BOJ chatters keep the buyers hopeful.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 even as cautious optimism precedes Fed Minutes
Gold Price remains pressured around $1,807, after beginning the week’s trading on a negative side, as traders stay worried ahead of crucial catalysts up for publication during the week. The bright metal fails to cheer firmer US Treasury yields, as well as a pullback in the DXY.
Avalanche’s AVAX price is finished unless this happens
Avalanche’s AVAX price could endure another cataclysmic decline. Being an early buyer could be problematic. Avalanche’s AVAX price is showing signs of optimism amidst the brutal decline investors have been experiencing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!