Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats to $1,922 support as Ukraine tries to renew peace talks, yields ease

- Gold prices struggle for clear directions as Ukraine-Russia headlines battle firmer yields.
- Ukraine President Zlenskyy reiterated readiness to dump NATO plans, Russia overcomes default fears with second coupon payment.
- US Treasury yields refreshed three-year high before the latest retreat.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls to face an uphill battle amid hawkish Fed, Ukraine saga
Gold (XAU/USD) reverses early Asian recovery rebound while dropping back to $1,932, down 0.15% intraday amid the initial European session on Tuesday.
Even so, the yellow metal prints mild gains on a weekly basis, considering the previous day’s upbeat start, following the biggest week-on-week slump since June 2021.
The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to cautious optimism after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed readiness to discuss commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in an attempt to overcome the deadlock in the peace talks. Also favoring the gold sellers could be the headlines from Reuters suggesting Russia’s ability to avoid another default by channeling $65.63 million for coupon payout on 2029 Eurobond to Russia's National Settlement Depository.
Alternatively, a retreat in the US Treasury yields from multi-month high tests the XAU/USD bears. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the 2-year counterpart both rose to a fresh high since May 2019 during the Asian session before recently easing to 2.32% and 2.16%.
Hawkish comments from the Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, underpinned the bond rout the previous day. On the same line were upbeat fears of inflation due to the escalating Ukraine-Russia war.
Looking forward, gold prices will take clues from the Fedspeak, as well as headlines from Kyiv and Moscow, before the economic calendar gets populated on Thursday.
Technical analysis
Gold prices fade bounce off weekly support line amid steady RSI and bullish MACD signals, suggesting further declines towards the support retest, around $1,922 at the latest.
However, the 200-SMA and late February’s low, respectively around $1,910 and $1,878, will challenge the metal’s weakness past $1,922.
In a case where XAU/USD drops below $1,878, a south-run towards January’s high near $1,853 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, recovery moves will have a tough time crossing the $1,950-55 resistance area comprising 100-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of February 24 to March 08 upside.
It’s worth noting, though, that gold’s successful run-up beyond $1,955 enables the buyers to aim for the $2,000 psychological magnet with the 50% Fibo. surrounding $1,975 likely to act as an intermediate halt.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional imporant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1933.41
|Today Daily Change
|-2.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1935.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1945.02
|Daily SMA50
|1878.3
|Daily SMA100
|1841.76
|Daily SMA200
|1814.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1940.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1918.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1990.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|1895.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1932.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1926.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1922.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1909.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1899.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1945.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1954.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1967.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
