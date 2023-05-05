Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats further from all-time high ahead of US NFP report

- Gold price extends the overnight pullback from an all-time high and continues losing ground on Friday.
- Rebounding US bond yields drive flows away from the XAU/USD ahead of the key US NFP report.
- The Federal Reserve’s less hawkish outlook and a softer US Dollar should help limit further losses.
Gold price comes under some selling pressure on the last day of the week and retreats further from the all-time high, around the $2,078-$2,079 region touched on Thursday. The XAU/USD extends its descent through the first half of the European session and drops to the $2,037 area, or a fresh daily low in the last hour.
Gold price drifts lower ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report
A sharp intraday rise in the United States (US) government bond yields turns out to be a key factor driving flows away from the non-yielding Gold prices. This, along with some repositioning trading ahead of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data, exerts some pressure on the XAU/USD. The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is due for release later during the early North American session and is expected to show that the US economy added 179K jobs in April, down from 236K in the previous month. The jobless rate, meanwhile, is anticipated to hold steady at 3.5% during the reported month. Apart from this, investors will take cues from Average Hourly Earnings for fresh insight into the possibility of any further rise in inflationary pressures, which, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the metal.
A combination of factors should help limit any further losses
In the meantime, concerns about the US banking sector and the Federal Reserve's (Fed) less hawkish outlook should help limit the downside for Gold price. Investors remain worried about a full-blown banking crisis in the US and that regional lender PacWest Bancorp could be the next potential domino to fall. The US central bank, meanwhile, outlined a more stringent and data-driven approach to hiking rates further. Moreover, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week signalled that the central bank was close to hitting the terminal rate. Investors took this as a sign that the central bank could pause its year-long rate-hike cycle sooner rather than later. This, along with the concerns over the US debt ceiling, attracts fresh sellers around the US Dollar (USD) and could further lend some support to the US Dollar-denominated commodity.
XAU/USD remains on track to register strong weekly gains
Nevertheless, Gold price, for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak, though remains on track to register strong weekly gains of nearly 3%. Moreover, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that a near-term top has been formed and positioning for any meaningful corrective decline.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight swing low, around the $2,030 level, might protect the immediate downside ahead of the $2,020 region and the $2,012-$2,010 resistance breakpoint, now turned support. This is followed by the $2,000 psychological mark, which should act as a pivotal point. Failure to defend the said support level might prompt some technical selling and drag the Gold price back towards the $1,980-$1,970 strong horizontal support.
On the flip side, the $2,050-$2,053 area now seems to have emerged as an immediate hurdle. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the Gold price back towards the all-time high, around the $2,078 region touched on Thursday. The momentum could get extended further and allow bullish traders to aim to capture the $2,100 round-figure mark.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2038.29
|Today Daily Change
|-11.95
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|2050.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2004.35
|Daily SMA50
|1948.9
|Daily SMA100
|1906.48
|Daily SMA200
|1813.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2079.76
|Previous Daily Low
|2030.45
|Previous Weekly High
|2009.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|1974.13
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2060.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2049.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2027.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2004.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1977.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2076.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2102.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2125.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
