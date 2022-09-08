- Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from over a one-week high touched earlier this Thursday.
- Aggressive rate hikes by major central banks continue to act as a headwind for the commodity.
- Retreating US bond yields keep the USD bulls on the defensive, though fail to lend any support.
Gold struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move to a one-and-half-week high and meets with a fresh supply near the $1,728 region on Thursday. The pullback extends through the early North American session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, closer to the $1,710 level in the last hour.
More aggressive rate hikes by major central banks to tame inflation turn out to be a key factor that continues to act as a headwind for the non-yielding gold. It is worth recalling that the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its benchmark rates by 50 bps on Tuesday, while the Bank of Canada maintained a more hawkish bias and delivered a 75 bps hike on Wednesday.
This was followed by a supersized 75 bps rate increase on Thursday by the European Central Bank, which expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand. Furthermore, the US central bank is also anticipated to continue to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace. That said, a modest US dollar weakness limits the downside for the dollar-denominated gold.
The USD extends the overnight retracement slide from a two-decade high and remains on the defensive for the second successive day amid a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood - amid growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn - could further offer some support to the safe-haven precious metal.
The prospects for a further policy tightening by major central banks, economic headwinds stemming from fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China and protracted war in Ukraine have been fueling recession fears. This continues to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and benefits traditional safe-haven assets.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around gold. Even from a technical perspective, spot prices have been oscillating in a familiar range over the past week or so. Hence, a sustained move in either direction is needed to confirm the near-term trajectory for the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1715.89
|Today Daily Change
|-2.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1718.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1743.11
|Daily SMA50
|1747.72
|Daily SMA100
|1800.25
|Daily SMA200
|1834.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1719.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1691.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1688.92
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1708.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1702.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1700.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1681.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1671.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1728.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB
EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.
Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year
The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.