- Gold price fades recovery moves as traders struggle for clear directions.
- China Caixin Services PMI, mixed Fedspeak favor XAU/USD buyers.
- US-China tensions over Taiwan, recession woes keep sellers hopeful.
- US ISM Services PMI, Factory Orders may entertain traders but risk catalysts are more important.
Gold price (XAU/USD) fails to extend daily gains around $1,770 amid the early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal buyers struggle for fresh clues to stretch the latest recovery moves inside a trend-widening chart pattern.
Mixed concerns over Taiwan and an absence of strongly hawkish Fed comments seem to restrict immediate XAU/USD moves. Also challenging the gold price is the upbeat prints of China Caixin Services PMI for July contrasting to the official activity numbers at home and abroad, as well as broad recession woes.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vows to not abandon Taiwan amid Chinese pressure, per Bloomberg, while Taiwan President shows readiness to retaliate Beijing military moves, if any. On the other hand, the private services gauge from the dragon nation rose to 55.5 versus 48 expected and 54.5 prior.
Elsewhere, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester talked down US recession concerns while supporting chatters about the 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in September. However, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that she is looking for incoming data to decide if they can downshift the rate hikes or continues at the current pace, as reported by Reuters.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.25% intraday while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.5 basis points (bps) to 2.726% at the latest.
Given the market’s indecision, gold traders should wait for the US Factory Orders for June and ISM Services PMI for July. Also important will be to the headlines surrounding China, Taiwan and Fed.
Also read: US July ISM Services PMI Preview: Inflation component holds the key
Technical analysis
Gold price pares daily gains inside a one-week-old megaphone trend widening technical chart formation on the hourly play.
That said, the XAU/USD’s latest pullback from the 50-HMA, at $1,770 by the press time, lacks support from the MACD, which in turn hints at the quote’s further advances towards the previous day’s high near $1,788.
However, upper line of the aforementioned megaphone pattern, near $1,790, could challenge the bullion’s further upside.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may initial aim for the stated formation’s support line, close to $1,755, before directing gold sellers towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement of July 27 to August 02 upside, near $1,749.
Also acting as the downside filter is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around $1,740.
Overall, gold price grinds higher and may witness further volatility inside the megaphone.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1768.93
|Today Daily Change
|8.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1760.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1731.28
|Daily SMA50
|1793.49
|Daily SMA100
|1849.4
|Daily SMA200
|1842.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1788.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1760.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1711.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1770.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1750.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1741.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1722.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1778.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1797.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1806.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0200 after dismal EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 1.2% on a monthly basis in June, not allowing the shared currency to find demand. The US economic docket will feature ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2200, focus shifts to BOE
GBP/USD is paring gains below 1.2200, as investors remain wary amid US-China tensions and growing recession fears. The UK Final Services PMI disappoints. The pre-BOE anxiety also weighs on the pound. US Services PMI coming up next.
Gold retreats from 50-HMA with eyes on Taiwan, US macro
Gold price fails to extend daily gains around $1,770 amid the early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal buyers struggle for fresh clues to stretch the latest recovery moves inside a trend-widening chart pattern.
One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!