Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from $1,930 as US jobless claims remain slightly above consensus

- Gold price has shown a V-shape sell-off around $1,930.00 amid a recovery in the USD Index.
- US weekly jobless claims have landed at 264K, similar to their prior release but higher than expectations of 260K.
- Gold price is looking to deliver a break below the Descending Triangle chart pattern.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has retreated after a solid recovery to near $1,930.00 in the early New York session. The precious metal has faced selling pressure despite the weekly jobless claims for the week ending June 16 have landed marginally higher than expectations. The US Department of Labor has reported that first-time jobless claims were 264K, similar to their prior release while the street was anticipating a figure of 260K.
S&P500 futures have recovered some losses, however, a weak opening is broadly expected. Investors have underpinned the risk-aversion theme as more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) could accelerate fears of a recession in the United States.
Jobless claims have remained higher than expectations straight for the fourth time in a row. Higher jobless claims indicate that labor market conditions are critically losing their appeal. Easing US labor market conditions could propel the chances of only one interest rate hike by year-end.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded to near day’s high around 102.16 as investors are providing more value to hawkish testimony by Fed chair Jerome Powell against dovish commentary by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsbee. The 10-year US Treasury yields have climbed above 3.75%.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is looking to deliver a break below the Descending Triangle chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. The downward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from June 02 high at $1,983.00 while the horizontal support is placed from May 30 low at $1,932.12. The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,953.62 is acting as a barricade for the Gold bulls. Horizontal resistance is plotted from May 05 low around $2,000.00.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates that the downside momentum has been triggered.
Gold two-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1926.03
|Today Daily Change
|-6.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1932.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1952.53
|Daily SMA50
|1981.5
|Daily SMA100
|1942.49
|Daily SMA200
|1851.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1939.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1919.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1971.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1924.85
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1926.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1931.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1921.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1910.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1900.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1941.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1950.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1961.85
