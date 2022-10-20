Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from $1,635 as China-linked optimism fails to tame yields

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold price fades bounce off three-week-old horizontal support.
  • Covid updates from China offered intermediate bounce amid a light calendar.
  • Strong yields, hawkish central banks keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.

Gold price (XAU/USD) reverses from intraday high, after a brief jump from the monthly low, as it drops to $1,630 during early Thursday morning in Europe.

Headlines suggesting China’s debate on reducing quarantine time for international travelers seemed to have triggered the bullion’s previous rebound. The intermediate bounce, however, couldn’t last long as the US Treasury yields remain near the multi-year high flashed earlier in the day.

US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed a 14-year high above 4.0%, around 4.15% by the press time while its two-year counterpart stays strong near the highest level since 2007, up 0.30% intraday near 4.57% at the latest.

With the firmer yields, stock futures and equities in the Asia-Pacific region keep the red, tracking Wall Street’s close. Though, the US dollar fades the previous day’s rebound amid a sluggish session. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the Asian session gains and prints 0.10% loss on the day as it stays depressed near the intraday low of 112.80 at the latest.

While tracing the firmer yields and the risk-off mood, the market’s fears of higher inflation and the global central banks’ aggressive rate hike, led by the Fed, gain major attention. On the same line could be the headlines surrounding the US-China tussles over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine tension.

Looking forward, a light calendar with second-tier US data relating to jobs and housing can restrict short-term XAU/USD moves but the bears are likely to keep the reins amid broad pessimism.

Technical analysis

The oversold RSI (14) line joins a horizontal support area from September 26 to challenge the short-term gold price downside near $1,620. Even so, the metal’s sustained trading below the 200-SMA level surrounding $1,678 and bearish MACD signals favor sellers.

That said, recovery needs validation from a two-week-long resistance line, close to $1,643 by the press time, to lure short-term buyers.

Meanwhile, a one-week-old descending trend line offers immediate support to the quote near $1,618 before directing it to the latest trough near $1,614-15.

Hence, the XAU/USD is likely to witness further downside but the room to the south appears limited.

Gold: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1629.49
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1629.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1667.5
Daily SMA50 1702.32
Daily SMA100 1744.01
Daily SMA200 1816.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1654.5
Previous Daily Low 1627.81
Previous Weekly High 1699.96
Previous Weekly Low 1640.23
Previous Monthly High 1735.17
Previous Monthly Low 1614.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1638.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1644.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 1619.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 1610.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 1593.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1646.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 1663.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 1673.36

 

 

USD/JPY tests 150.00 trigger point, intervention looms

USD/JPY tests 150.00 trigger point, intervention looms

The yen prolonged its agony against the US Dollar, printing a fresh 32-year low, as the USD/JPY reached a YTD high just shy of 150.00, as market players tested the prospects of another intervention by Japan. 

USD/JPY News

EUR/USD consolidates gains below 0.9800 on weaker US dollar

EUR/USD consolidates gains below 0.9800 on weaker US dollar

EUR/USD is consolidating the latest uptick below 0.9800 in early Europe, as the US dollar remains on the back foot, despite higher Treasury yields. Renewed Chinese optimism over reduction in the quarantine period weighs down on the safe-haven dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers above 1.1200 amid USD retreat, UK politics in focus

GBP/USD recovers above 1.1200 amid USD retreat, UK politics in focus

GBP/USD is off the weekly low, recovering ground above 1.1200 amid renewed US dollar weakness in the European session. The UK political uncertainty, however, could limit the upside attempts in the pair. US data, Fedspeak awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats from $1,635 as China-linked optimism fails to tame yields

Gold retreats from $1,635 as China-linked optimism fails to tame yields

Gold price fades bounce off three-week-old horizontal support. Covid updates from China offered intermediate bounce amid a light calendar. Strong yields, hawkish central banks keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.

Gold News

TRON buyers hold off the bears but not for long

TRON buyers hold off the bears but not for long

TRON price is in a multi-year pattern with serious bearish implications. This pessimistic outlook, however, is not written in stone and could change if buyers come in at the right time. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures