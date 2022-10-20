Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from $1,635 as China-linked optimism fails to tame yields

- Gold price fades bounce off three-week-old horizontal support.
- Covid updates from China offered intermediate bounce amid a light calendar.
- Strong yields, hawkish central banks keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
Gold price (XAU/USD) reverses from intraday high, after a brief jump from the monthly low, as it drops to $1,630 during early Thursday morning in Europe.
Headlines suggesting China’s debate on reducing quarantine time for international travelers seemed to have triggered the bullion’s previous rebound. The intermediate bounce, however, couldn’t last long as the US Treasury yields remain near the multi-year high flashed earlier in the day.
US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed a 14-year high above 4.0%, around 4.15% by the press time while its two-year counterpart stays strong near the highest level since 2007, up 0.30% intraday near 4.57% at the latest.
With the firmer yields, stock futures and equities in the Asia-Pacific region keep the red, tracking Wall Street’s close. Though, the US dollar fades the previous day’s rebound amid a sluggish session. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the Asian session gains and prints 0.10% loss on the day as it stays depressed near the intraday low of 112.80 at the latest.
While tracing the firmer yields and the risk-off mood, the market’s fears of higher inflation and the global central banks’ aggressive rate hike, led by the Fed, gain major attention. On the same line could be the headlines surrounding the US-China tussles over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine tension.
Looking forward, a light calendar with second-tier US data relating to jobs and housing can restrict short-term XAU/USD moves but the bears are likely to keep the reins amid broad pessimism.
Technical analysis
The oversold RSI (14) line joins a horizontal support area from September 26 to challenge the short-term gold price downside near $1,620. Even so, the metal’s sustained trading below the 200-SMA level surrounding $1,678 and bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
That said, recovery needs validation from a two-week-long resistance line, close to $1,643 by the press time, to lure short-term buyers.
Meanwhile, a one-week-old descending trend line offers immediate support to the quote near $1,618 before directing it to the latest trough near $1,614-15.
Hence, the XAU/USD is likely to witness further downside but the room to the south appears limited.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1629.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1629.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1667.5
|Daily SMA50
|1702.32
|Daily SMA100
|1744.01
|Daily SMA200
|1816.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1654.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1627.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1638.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1644.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1619.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1610.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1593.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1646.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1663.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1673.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
