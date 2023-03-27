- Gold’s safe-haven demand diminishes as US authorities reassure investors.
- Federal Reserve’s focus on inflation and confidence in banking system stability.
- Geopolitical tensions and upcoming US PCE data may influence Gold.
The XAU/USD exchange rate experienced a dip from the $2,000 mark as US authorities reassured investors of their strong commitment to addressing any potential issues in the banking sector. This assurance, coupled with a slightly stronger US dollar and a recovery in equity markets, has contributed to the decline in Gold prices. However, the yellow metal will likely continue receiving support from significant macroeconomic events, such as potential problems in the banking industry.
A recent surge in Deutsche Bank's credit default swaps has caused renewed concern among investors, prompting a shift towards risk aversion on Friday. Although there is no definitive evidence of any substantial issues for Deutsche Bank, concerns about the undercapitalization of US banks could cause Gold prices to rise.
At a policy meeting last week, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials noted that there were no signs of worsening financial stress, allowing them to maintain their focus on reducing inflation through further interest rate increases. As expected, the Fed raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point and hinted at an upcoming pause. Fed voter Kashkari and other officials have expressed confidence in the US banking system's stability and resilience while emphasizing that inflation remains a priority.
In geopolitical news, Russian President Putin announced the placement of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, along with the relocation of 10 aircraft capable of carrying such weapons. Putin stated that this move does not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements and that Russia will station the weapons in Belarus as the US does in Europe. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the US have criticized this decision, calling it dangerous and irresponsible. Still, the US also believes Russia is not preparing to use a nuclear weapon. Further escalation in this situation could boost gold prices as demand for safe-haven.
Market participants are now looking forward to the release of US Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE) data on Friday. Core PCE for February is expected to rise by 0.4% MoM, which is slower than the 0.6% increase seen in January. The annual core PCE rate is anticipated to moderate to 4.3% YoY, down from 4.7%. This data release may influence gold prices and market sentiment as investors closely monitor inflation trends and their potential impact on the economy and financial markets.
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1973.74
|Today Daily Change
|-3.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1977.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1892.66
|Daily SMA50
|1887.93
|Daily SMA100
|1840.48
|Daily SMA200
|1780.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2003.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1975.28
|Previous Weekly High
|2009.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1934.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1985.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1992.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1967.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1957.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1939.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1995.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2013.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2023.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is consoldiating above 1.0750 in early Europe. The pair has turned sideways following the footprints of the subdued US Dollar Index, despite the looming global banking concerns and upbeat US PMI data. The immediate focus is now on Germany's IFO survey.
GBP/USD eases toward 1.2200, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is easing toward 1.2200, erasing early gains ahead of the London Open. A broadly subdued US Dollar is unable to lend support to the pair amid a cautious market mood and persisting global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold sellers approach $1,955 confluence as yields rebound amid banking, growth jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) slides $1,970 during a two-day losing streak heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal justifies the latest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar.
Bitcoin is one week away from 'confirming' new bull market
Bitcoin has a matter of days to go before beginning a new macro uptrend, the latest analysis says. BTC price action is firmly on the way to abandoning its bear market.
Is Deutsche Bank next?
Deutsche Bank has fallen 30% in the past few weeks. It collapsed sharply on Friday, and the Chancellor has had to reassure investors over the weekend that it is a strong bank.