Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD renews monthly low above $1,900, poking key support as US inflation looms

- Gold Price stays pressured at the lowest level in a month ahead of United States Consumer Price Index for July.
- XAU/USD traces firmer sentiment as China-linked fears recedes, concerns about Federal Reserve policy pivot gain acceptance.
- Economic fears surrounding China, Europe and the UK may prod XAU/USD bulls as US Dollar resists declining further.
- Upbeat US inflation can join tight labor market to recall Fed hawks and weigh on Gold Price.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) refreshes the lowest level in a month as it drops to $1,914 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the precious metal fails to cheer positive news from China, as well as a retreat in the US Dollar ahead of the United States inflation data. The reason could be linked to the market’s fears about the global economic and banking sector's health.
Gold Price falls despite mixed concerns about China, dovish Fed bets
Gold Price remains on the back foot after declining in the last three consecutive days. In doing so, the XAU/USD justifies the market’s lack of confidence and the positioning for the United States inflation data.
It’s worth noting that Italy’s surprise tax on windfall profits of banks joined the global rating agencies’ downward revision to the US banks and financial institutions to weigh on the risk sentiment and the Gold Price the previous day. On the same line could be fears of the UK recession and slowing economic growth in China, not to forget the Dragon Nation’s geopolitical tension with the US and Japan about Taiwan.
With this, a better-than-forecast China inflation data, despite making the deflation, and the US Dollar Index (DXY) pullback from a one-month high can’t be cheered by the XAU/USD traders. An improvement in China’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for July superseded negative readings of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the said month. That said, CPI declines to -0.3% YoY versus -0.4% YoY expected and 0.0% prior whereas the PPI improves to -4.4% YoY compared to -4.1% YoY market forecasts and -5.4% previous readings.
The reason could be linked to the looming bankruptcy of the Dragon Nation’s biggest private real estate company, namely the Country Garden, as it has less than 30 days after initial default on paying the bond coupons in early August. Further, the recent China deflation and receding activity data join the nation’s geopolitical tussles with the US, and recently with Japan, to weigh on the economic outlook for one of the world’s biggest XAU/USD customers.
Apart from China’s economic issues, Biden Administration also signaled relief to China technology companies and tamed the previous risk-off mood initially on Wednesday. “The US plans to target only those Chinese companies that get more than 50% of revenue from the sectors including quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI),” said Bloomberg News.
Furthermore, the increasing odds of witnessing the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot challenges the US Dollar bulls and should have favored the Gold Price, but could not. That said, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 86.5% chance that the Fed will pause interest rate hikes at its meeting in September.
US inflation will be more important for XAU/USD after softer NFP
Given the market’s recent indecision about China and the XAU/USD’s sustained downside, the traders will closely observe the United States inflation data, per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July to gain clear directions. Market forecasts suggest an improvement in the headline CPI to 3.3% YoY versus 3.0% prior while the Core CPI, namely the CPI ex Food & Energy, may remain unchanged at 4.8%. Should the US inflation data print upbeat figures, the Gold Price may break the immediate key support and slide beneath the $1,900 support while downbeat outcomes could trigger the much-awaited corrective bounce.
Also read: US CPI Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, monthly pace should hold at 0.2%
Gold Price Technical Analysis
Gold Price remains on the back foot after recently breaking the bottom line of a two-week-old falling trend channel, poking a seven-week-old horizontal support zone of late.
It’s worth noting that the nearly oversold conditions of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, join the sluggish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator to challenge further downside of the XAU/USD price.
The same highlights the immediate support comprising multiple levels marked since June 22 around $1,915, which in turn could challenge the bears ahead of the pre-event consolidation.
However, a clear downside break of $1,915 won’t hesitate to direct the XAU/USD price toward June’s low of around $1,893, with the $1,900 threshold likely acting as a buffer.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the stated channel’s bottom line, close to $1,917 by the press time can propel the Gold Price towards a descending resistance line stretched from August 31, close to $1,930 by the press time.
Following that, a convergence of the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the previously stated channel’s top line, close to $1,948, will be important to watch for the XAU/USD buyer’s entry.
In a case where the Gold Price crosses the $1,948 hurdle, a six-week-old previous support line surrounding $1,955 will act as the final defense of the bears.
Overall, the Gold Price hits rock bottom and may witness a dead cat bounce but the recovery hinges on the key US inflation data and the $1,955 breakout.
Gold Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1914.2
|Today Daily Change
|-11.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58%
|Today daily open
|1925.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1954.76
|Daily SMA50
|1944.35
|Daily SMA100
|1968.03
|Daily SMA200
|1897.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1938.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1922.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1972.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1925.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1932.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1913.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1904.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1934.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1944.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1950.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6550 ahead of Australia/US inflation clues
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in two months, marked earlier in the week, as markets brace for the all-important Australia and US inflation clues. The Aussie pair licks its wounds near 0.6530 after declining in the last two consecutive days to refresh the 10-week low.
EUR/USD remains defensive above 1.0950, ECB Economic Bulletin, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD aptly portrays the pre-data anxiety as it seesaws around 1.0975-80 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, struggling to extend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the weekly low. The Euro pair justifies the mixed catalysts surrounding the US and Eurozone.
Gold renews monthly low above $1,900, poking key support as US inflation looms
Gold price refreshes the lowest level in a month as it drops to $1,914 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The precious metal fails to cheer positive news from China, as well as a retreat in the US Dollar ahead of the United States inflation data.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: SEC set to appeal judge’s ruling of XRP not being a Security
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been relentless in its approach against Ripple over the past three years. The payments processor found some relief last month after obtaining a partial win from the presiding Judge Torres, while the SEC attempts to appeal the ruling.
Deflation in China but we shouldn't expect much of a response
Stock markets bounced back a little on Wednesday in what has been a relatively slow news day, with investors probably already having one eye on tomorrow's US inflation report. Broadly speaking, trading has been choppy this week and there hasn't been an enormous amount driving it.