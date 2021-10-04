Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains unvaried above $1,750 on USD rebound

- Gold fails to capitalize on the initial gains as the fresh trading week begins.
- Afresh China’s Evergrande risk, an outbreak of coronavirus in Asia-Pacific, and inflationary concerns support USD.
- Lower US T-bond yields limit the downside for the precious metal.
Gold prices retreated after hitting a near two-week high on Monday. As the day began a weaker dollar pushed the precious metals higher offsetting the US Federal Reserve tapering concerns.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, droops below 94.00 to its lowest since September 29 before rebounding above 94.10 in immediate response to the latest Evergrnade risk. The greenback found grounds on renewed concerns about China’s property sector and looming US labor data.
In the latest development, share trading in debt-laden Evergrande was stopped in Hong Kong without any immediate explanation, rekindling investors' nerves about the possibility of global contagion risk of the property giant fallout. The market remained concerned that a collapse at Evergrande could hurt an already fragile Chinese economy and spell a cast on global growth. Hong Kong developer Hopson plans to acquire about 51% of the Evergrande management unit, which means little for bondholders.
In addition to that, as per the CNBC report, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will announce on Monday that China is not complying with US-China trade agreements, also adding to the sour risk sentiment, which in turn supports the US dollar due to its safe-haven status.
Furthermore, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called for a snap-lockdown on additional regions as the Delta variant COVID-19 variant spreads outside Auckland with more than 30 new cases. The SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund holdings dropped 0.4% to 986.54 tonnes on Friday.
Asian stock market remains cautious on the fate of debt-ridden China’s Everngradne and its potential ripple effect on the global stock market, supporting the gold prices near the lower levels.
Technical outlook
Gold prices have taken refuge near $1,720 after falling from the high of $1,834 on September 3. The prices started the new monthly series on a higher note following the previous day’s gains on Friday.
XAU/USD daily chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds below the midline with a neutral stance . Any downtick in the MACD indicator would amplify the selling pressure and the prices could once again fall below the $1,750 level. A daily close below the $1,750 would entice bears to retest the $1,740 horizontal support level. Furthermore, XAU/USD bears could meet the low made on Thursday at $1,722.31
Alternatively, if price sustains above intraday high and breaks the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,770 it could retrace back to the $1,780 horizontal resistance level followed by the high made on September 16 at $1,796. A daily close above the 21-day and 50-day SMA crossover near $1,800 would push the prices toward the $1,820 horizontal resistance level.
XAU/USD additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1760.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1760.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1770.92
|Daily SMA50
|1784.38
|Daily SMA100
|1809.58
|Daily SMA200
|1802.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1764.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1749.75
|Previous Weekly High
|1764.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1758.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1755.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1752.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1743.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1737.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1766.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1772.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1781.47
