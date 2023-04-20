Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains sideways below $2,000 ahead of preliminary US S&P PMI data

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Gold price is in a sideways trend as the USD Index has shifted into a volatility contraction mode.
  • The street is anticipating that tight credit conditions would affect the working capital management of cash-reliant firms.
  • Banks have tightened conditions for disbursing credit to avoid deterioration of asset quality.

Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying topsy-turvy moves around $1,994.00 in the early European session. The precious metal is in a directionless mode as investors are awaiting the release of preliminary United States S&P PMI data, which is scheduled for Friday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is demonstrating signs of volatility contraction below 102.00 after wild moves influenced by Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Beige Book. Economic activities in 12 Fed districts remained almost constant, however, the catalyst that has deepened fears of a recession in the US economy is the declining trend of advances to consumer and business loans by US commercial banks. Banks have tightened conditions for disbursing credit to avoid deterioration of asset quality.

Meanwhile, S&P futures have registered decent losses in the Asian session as investors are cautious over commentary from firms over revenue guidance. The street is anticipating that tight credit conditions would affect the working capital management of cash-reliant firms, which would impact their workflow.

Considering the event of preliminary US S&P PMI data, the street is anticipating Manufacturing PMI at 49.0, lower than the former release of 49.2. The Services PMI is also seen lower at 51.5 against the figure of 52.6 released earlier.

Gold technical analysis

Investors are divided over the further direction in the Gold price as the upward-sloping trendline from March 24 low at $1,934.34 is supporting the downside.  While the lower highs structure has not vanished yet despite a firmer recovery move.

The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,996.50 is acting as a barricade for the Gold bulls.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a lackluster performance ahead.

Gold hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1992.86
Today Daily Change -2.22
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1995.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1993.46
Daily SMA50 1914.88
Daily SMA100 1882.96
Daily SMA200 1797.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2008.23
Previous Daily Low 1969.26
Previous Weekly High 2048.75
Previous Weekly Low 1986.28
Previous Monthly High 2009.88
Previous Monthly Low 1809.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1984.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1993.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 1973.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 1951.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 1934.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 2012.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 2029.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 2051.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

