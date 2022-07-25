- Gold price edges lower on Monday amid modest USD strength and an uptick in the US bond yields.
- Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiment and offered some support to the XAUUSD.
- The focus remains glued to the FOMC decision and this week’s important US economic data.
Gold price kicks off the new week on a softer note and moves further away from over a one-week high, around the $1,739 region touched on Friday. The XAUUSD, however, manages to recover a bit from the daily low and is last seen trading with modest intraday losses, just above the $1,725 level.
The prospect of more aggressive policy tightening by major central banks is failing to assist gold to capitalize on last week's bounce from the $1,680 region, or its lowest level since March 2021. Apart from this, an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helps revive the US dollar demand and is exerting some downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
The downside, however, remains cushioned amid the prevalent risk-off environment, which tends to underpin the safe-haven gold. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about a global economic downturn. Concerns were fueled by the disappointing release of the flash PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US on Friday, which tempered investors' confidence.
Furthermore, investors now expect that a US recession will force the Fed to slow its aggressive policy tightening path. This is evident from the recent sharp decline in n the US Treasury bond yields, which further offers some support to the non-yielding gold. Hence, the focus will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
Traders will further take cues from this week's important US macro data, starting with the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index on Tuesday. This will be followed by the Advance US Q2 GDP report on Thursday. This, along with the Fed's policy outlook, should influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to gold.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will play a key role in driving the USD demand and provide some impetus to the XAUUSD amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Monday. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment could provide some impetus and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1726.02
|Today Daily Change
|-1.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1727.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1752.52
|Daily SMA50
|1806.26
|Daily SMA100
|1866.52
|Daily SMA200
|1843.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1712.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1680.91
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1729.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1723.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1700.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1687.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1753.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1766.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0200 on dismal German data
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.0200, as the US dollar holds the bounce amid a risk-off market mood. Global economic slowdown worries persist amid the Fed and US GDP week. Germany's IFO data disappointed in July.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 despite mixed sentiment
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2000, despite a steady US dollar and a mixed market sentiment. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession offset expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold remains on the defensive, downside seems cushioned
Gold edged lower on Monday amid modest USD strength and an uptick in the US bond yields. Recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and offered some support to the XAU/USD.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. He affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!