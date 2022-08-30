- Gold attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday, though lacks any strong follow-through.
- Retreating US bond yields undermine the USD and offer some support to the metal.
- The risk-on impulse caps the upside amid expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes.
Gold reverses a modest intraday dip to the $1,729 area and turns neutral during the first half of the European session, though it lacks any follow-through. The XAU/USD is currently seen exchnaging hands at around the $1,735 region and so far, has struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from over a one-month low.
The US dollar meets with a fresh supply for the second straight day and retreats further from a 20-year high touched the previous day, which, in turn, offers some support to the dollar-denominated gold. The ongoing USD profit-taking slide could be solely attributed to another decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which further benefits the non-yielding gold.
The upside, however, remains limited amid firming expectations for a supersized 75 bps Fed rate hike at the September meeting. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on Friday, signalling that interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down inflation. This, along with the risk-on impulse, seem to cap gains for gold.
Chinese authorities pledged to stimulate the world’s second-largest economy and boosted investors' confidence. This is evident from a strong rally in the equity markets, which might hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the safe-haven precious metal. This warrants caution before confirming that gold has formed a bottom and positioning for any further gains.
Market participants look forward to the US economic docket - featuring JOLTS Job Openings data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD. Apart from this, the risk sentiment might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around gold.
From a technical perspective the pair is in a medium-term downtrend that began in March 2022. This suggests the overall bias is still for lower prices to come. Major, multiple support – comprised of key lows from 2021 as well as the 200-week SMA – kicks in at $1680.00, however, and if price gets that low it will likely find a floor there and, either consolidate or bounce.
The daily chart is more complex and less bearish. Monday's dragon-fly doji candlestick is a bullish reversal insignia which will be confirmed if today (Tuesday, August 30) ends bullishly green – if not then sellers may still prevail. Confirmation would suggest at least the potential for a recovery back up to the 50-day SMA and the swing high at around $1760.00. Furthermore, markets are slow, traditionally a warning to traders not to go short. Many may have gone into wait-and-see mode till the fog clears and the market shows its hand.
This might not happen until the closely-watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP, is released on Friday. August's employment figures will provide some insight into the economy's health in the face of rising rates and stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and gold prices ahead of the next FOMC meeting in September. A better-than-expected figure will suggest the economy is still booming and the Fed has more work to do to tame inflation, strengthening the dollar in the process but depressing gold. A weaker-than-expected result will have the opposite effect and probably help gold prices go higher.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.57
|Today Daily Change
|-2.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1737.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1767.65
|Daily SMA50
|1763.78
|Daily SMA100
|1818.06
|Daily SMA200
|1836.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1720.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1727.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1709.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1698
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1748.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1759.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1773.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has managed to recover above parity after having dropped below that level on upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US. With the US Dollar Index struggling to gather bullish momentum, however, the pair stays in positive territory during the American session.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, trades near mid-1.1600s
GBP/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory near 1.1660 despite having erased a small portion of its daily losses. The risk-averse market environment and the better-than-expected data from the US allow the greenback to preserve its strength on Tuesday.
Gold: Poised to break the monthly low Premium
Spot gold is under pressure and nearing the August low set this week at $1,720.28 a troy ounce. The bright metal eased at the beginning of the day on the back of a better market mood, later extending the slide amid the resurgent dollar demand.
Ethereum Classic price eyes 30% crash as Merge-induced hype disappears
Ethereum Classic price shows a clear, persistent downtrend with distinctive lower highs and lower lows. The ongoing upward move will probably form a lower high and trigger another sell-off.
Best Buy gains 4.7% after posting better than expected earnings
Best Buy (BBY) stock is advancing on Tuesday after posting earnings that impressed a rather skeptical market. Shares are up 4.7% at $77.14 about an hour into the regular session.