Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive amid reviving US Dollar demand

- Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday.
- Elevated US bond yields help revive the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the metal.
- The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike path could limit the downside.
Gold price kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the $1,925 region through the Asian session. The XAU/USD, meanwhile, remains confined well within a familiar range held over the past three weeks or so as traders seem reluctant to place fresh directional bets amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate hike path.
Reviving US Dollar demand weighs on Gold price
The persistently strong wage growth and a slight drop in the unemployment rate pointed to still tight labor market conditions in the United States (US). The data ensures that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume raising interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting on July 25-26, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond stands tall near its highest since June 2007, while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield is holding steady above the 4.0% threshold. This helps revive the US Dollar (USD) demand and turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the Gold price.
Reduced bets for more rate hikes lend support to XAU/USD
The closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, however, showed on Friday that the US economy added 209K jobs in June, marking the fewest in 2-1/2 years and signalling that the job market is cooling. This could allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance, which holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and should offer some support to the Gold price. Apart from this, worries about a global economic downturn might further contribute to limiting any meaningful slide for the safe-haven precious metal, at least for now. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.
Focus remains on this week’s US consumer inflation figures
The crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is due for release on Wednesday and is expected to decelerate further in June. Nevertheless, the data should influence the Fed's near-term policy outlook, which, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand and providing a fresh directional impetus to the Gold price. In the meantime, traders on Monday will take cues from a speech by Fed Governor Michael Barr to grab short-term opportunities in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the $1,933-$1,935 region might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier ahead of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,948-$1,949 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the Gold price to the $1,962-$1,964 area en route to the $1,970-$1,972 supply zone. The momentum could get extended further, allowing bulls to reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark and testing the $2,010-$2,012 resistance.
On the flip side, the $1,910 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,900 mark and the multi-month low, around the $1,893-$1,892 region touched in June. A convincing break below the latter will make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,866-$1,865 zone. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1923.7
|Today Daily Change
|-1.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1929.21
|Daily SMA50
|1961.99
|Daily SMA100
|1947.99
|Daily SMA200
|1866.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1934.89
|Previous Daily Low
|1909.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1935.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.77
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1925.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1897.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1886.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1936.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1948.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1961.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Sentix
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.0950 in the early European morning on Monday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid soft Chinese inflation data is weighing on the pair. Mixed ECB commentary limits the upside in the Euro ahead of the Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD trades below the YTD top amid modest USD strength, holds above 1.2800
GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow trading band just below the YTD peak touched on Friday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the USD demand and act as a headwind for the pair. The prospects for more aggressive tightening by the BoE should limit any meaningful slide.
Gold remains on the defensive amid reviving US Dollar demand
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the metal. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike path could limit the downside.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes after many months of waiting with no significant development from the overseeing Judge Analisa Torres.
Disinflation theme could be given another boost this week
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing. However, what the US yield curve does next could depend on the US inflation report that is scheduled for release this Wednesday.