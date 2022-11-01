- Gold price pares the biggest daily gains in eight days inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Pre-Fed anxiety and firmer yields weigh on the XAU/USD prices.
- Gold bears can cheer Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in absence of signals favoring a slower lift to rates in December.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around $1,648, mildly offered, after witnessing an upbeat start to the week, as traders await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict on Wednesday.
While the US dollar’s struggle offered a good November start to gold, after a seven-month downtrend, the market’s anxiety ahead of the key Fed meeting and the US dollar’s recent pick-up appears to challenge the bulls of late.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds near 111.50, following an initial slump to 110.70, as firmer US data and a recovery in the Treasury yields recalled the greenback buyers.
The US JOLTS Job Openings increased to 10.717M in September versus the 10.0M forecast and upwardly revised 10.28M previous readings. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.2 in October versus 50.0 market forecasts and 50.9 prior. On the same line, final readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for October rose past 49.9 initial forecasts to 50.4 but stayed below 52.0 readings for the previous month.
In addition to the firmer US data, the increasing hawkish Fed bets also weigh on the XAU/USD prices due to the metal’s inverse relationship with the US dollar. Recently, the CME’s FedWatch Tool printed an 85% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in today’s monetary policy meeting.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red despite a firmer opening while the US Treasury yields are firmer around 4.05%, suggesting the risk-off mood, which in turn probed the XAU/USD bulls.
It’s worth noting, however, that the indecision over the policymakers’ verdict on the rate increases from December appears the key catalyst to watch for the metal traders as the 75 bps rate lift is already priced-in and makes no major difference. As a result, Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and the US central bank’s ‘dot-plot’ will be crucial to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Gold price portrays a one-week-old falling wedge bullish formation on the four-hour chart. The hopes of an upside move also take clues from the recently bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI (14).
However, the 100-EMA and the 200-EMA, respectively around $1,655 and $1,668, act as additional upside filters to watch for the XAU/USD bulls before aiming the theoretical target of $1,700.
Meanwhile, the stated wedge’s lower line, around $1,630 by the press time, restricts the metal’s immediate downside.
Following that, the lows marked in October and September, close to $1,617 and $1,615 in that order, will challenge the gold bears ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of October 04-26 moves, near $1,605, quickly followed by the $1,600 threshold.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1647.46
|Today Daily Change
|13.93
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85%
|Today daily open
|1633.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1664.8
|Daily SMA50
|1683.17
|Daily SMA100
|1727.9
|Daily SMA200
|1808.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1645.68
|Previous Daily Low
|1631.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1674.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1638.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1637.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1640.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1628.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1623.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1614.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1642.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1650.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1656.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
