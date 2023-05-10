Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains depressed around $2,020 ahead of US CPI

- Gold price edges lower on Wednesday and snaps a two-day winning streak.
- A modest US Dollar uptick is seen exerting some pressure on the XAU/USD.
- The downside seems limited as traders keenly await the crucial US CPI data.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and comes under some selling pressure on Wednesday. The XAU/USD remains depressed through the first half of the European session and is currently placed around the $2,030 region, just above the daily low touched in the last hour.
Modest US Dollar strength weighs on Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) edges higher for the third straight day amid the recent rise in the US Treasury bond yields, led by easing fears of a full-blown banking crisis in the United States (US). This, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. That said, the uncertainty over the US debt limit, along with expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, act as a headwind for the US bond yields.
Fed’s less hawkish outlook, US debt ceiling worries to limit losses
It is worth recalling that the Fed last week outlined a more stringent and data-driven approach to hiking rates further. Moreover, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of rate cuts later this year, which, in turn, is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, worries about slowing economic growth and the US debt ceiling should help limit any meaningful downside for the traditional safe-haven Gold price, at least for the time being.
Traders now look to consumer inflation figures from United States
In fact, US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy remained divided over raising the $31.4 trillion US debt limit following talks on Tuesday. The two, however, agreed to further talks aimed at breaking the deadlock. Traders also seem reluctant and might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session, for a fresh directional impetus.
Any signs of a further easing of inflationary pressures will reaffirm expectations for a less hawkish Fed and prove negative for the Greenback. Nevertheless, the crucial Consumer Price Index (CPI) report should influence market expectations about the Fed's next policy move, which, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand and help determine the near-term trajectory for Gold price. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent slide is likely to find some support near the $2,014 area, or the weekly low touched on Monday. This is closely followed by the $2,000 psychological mark, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. The Gold price might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $1,980 zone en route to the $1,970 strong horizontal support. Some follow-through selling will negate any near-term positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
On the flip side, the $2,040-$2,050 region might continue to act as an immediate strong barrier. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift Gold price back towards the all-time high, around the $2,078-$2,079 region touched last Thursday. The momentum could get extended further and allow bulls to conquer the $2,100 round-figure mark.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2031.53
|Today Daily Change
|-2.88
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|2034.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2007.82
|Daily SMA50
|1961.31
|Daily SMA100
|1913.63
|Daily SMA200
|1817.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2037.65
|Previous Daily Low
|2019.62
|Previous Weekly High
|2079.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|1977.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2030.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2026.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2023.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2012.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2005.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2041.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2048.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2059.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
