Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains confined in a range near $1,860 level, FOMC awaited

- Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session.
- Expectations for less dovish Fed – amid rising inflationary pressure – so far, has capped the upside.
- A subdued USD demand, a downtick in the US bond yields, softer risk tone extended some support.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tests key trend line ahead of FOMC meeting
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session on Wednesday. Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision. Investors might have started pricing in the prospects for an earlier stimulus withdrawal amid worries about rising inflationary pressure. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that capped the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
That said, a combination of factors acted as a tailwind for gold and helped limit any losses, at least for the time being. Nervousness ahead of the key event risk was evident from a modest pullback in the equity markets. The prevalent cautious mood was seen as a key factor that extended some support to traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Adding to this, a subdued US dollar demand – amid a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields – further held traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the dollar-denominated commodity.
Nevertheless, the key focus will remain on the latest monetary policy update by the Fed, due later during the US session. Investors will be closely watching for clues about a possible change in the policy outlook and if members have already started the discussion to taper monthly bond purchases. Apart from this, fresh economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tone at the post-meeting press conference will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This would eventually help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for gold.
Gold technical outlook
Looking at the technical picture, the recent break below a short-term ascending trend-line – extending from YTD lows – might have shifted the bias in favour of bearish traders. However, the emergence of some dip-buying ahead of the very important 200-day SMA support warrants some caution. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the $1,845-40 area, or monthly swing lows before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, in limited, typical, pre-Federal Reserve trading. Markets await the bank's dot plot and Chair Powell's comments on potential tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.