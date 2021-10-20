Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops, $1,800 back in sight

- A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday.
- Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended support to the metal.
- The cautious market mood further benefitted the commodity’s safe-haven status.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s bullish potential appears limited amid bear cross
Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day and shot to fresh weekly tops, closer to the $1,790 level during the early North American session. The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from three-week lows, instead met with some fresh supply on Wednesday. This was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, the cautious market mood further extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which benefitted the non-yielding gold. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond witnessed an intraday turnaround from the highest level since May amid moderation of Fed hike expectations. This week's dismal US macro releases – Industrial Production and housing market data – pointed to weakening economic activity and tempered market expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed.
That said, worries that the recent widespread rally in commodity prices will stoke inflation might force the Fed to adopt a more aggressive policy response in 2022. This, in turn, might hold investors from placing aggressive bullish bets around gold and cap the upside, at least for the time being. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders might take cues from a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Randal Quarles. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the commodity. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment might provide some impetus to the XAU/USD.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $1,800 level. The mentioned handle marks a confluence hurdle comprising technically significant 100/200-day SMAs and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained breakthrough, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the $1,808-10 region, should pave the way for a move towards challenging the $1,832-.34 heavy supply zone.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1,775 level, below which gold prices could slide back towards the $1,763-60 region. Some follow-through selling will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some technical selling, exposing the $1,750 support zone. The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the XAU/USD further towards September monthly swing lows, around the $1723-21 area.
Gold daily chart
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1785.38
|Today Daily Change
|16.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|1769.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1759.99
|Daily SMA50
|1778.39
|Daily SMA100
|1795.21
|Daily SMA200
|1794.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1785.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1763
|Previous Weekly High
|1800.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1750.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1771.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1759.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1750.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1737.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1781.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1794.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays afloat above 1.1600 as inflation data meet expectations
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early European session and continues to have a difficult time regaining its traction. After the data from the euro area revealed that annual CPI stayed unchanged at 3.4% in September, the pair stays relatively calm above 1.1600.
GBP/USD extends daily slide to 1.3750 area
The British pound is struggling to find demand on Wednesday after the inflation data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI edged lower in September. The dollar's resilience amid the cautious market mood is allowing the bearish pressure to remain intact.
XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops, $1,800 back in sight
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended support to the metal. The cautious market mood further benefitted the commodity’s safe-haven status.
GBP/USD extends daily slide to 1.3750 area
The British pound is struggling to find demand on Wednesday after the inflation data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI edged lower in September. The dollar's resilience amid the cautious market mood is allowing the bearish pressure to remain intact.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?