Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes three-week high above $1,940 as US CPI sets to soften further

- Gold price has printed a fresh three-week high above $1,940.00 ahead of US inflation and Fed’s Beige Book.
- Investors have sidelined ahead of the second-quarter corporate earnings and inflation data.
- Gold price is on the verge of delivering a breakout of the Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has printed a fresh three-week high at $1,941.60 in the early European session. The precious metal is gathering strength to deliver a confident break above $1,940.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is under extreme pressure due to expectations of further deceleration in the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
S&P500 futures have turned choppy after a bullish Tuesday, portraying quiet market sentiment for now in the overall upbeat risk profile. Investors have sidelined ahead of the second-quarter corporate earnings and inflation data. The 10-year US Treasury yields have shown a minor decline to near 3.96%.
The USD Index has found intermediate support near 101.35, however, the downside bias is still solid. Economists at Commerzbank cited it would probably be too early though to write off the Dollar at this stage. The labor market report on Friday was not that bad after all. We assume that the labor market remains too tight for the liking of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and that it will therefore hike its key rate once again at the end of July.
Meanwhile, investors are entirely focusing on the inflation data. As per expectations, monthly and core inflation are expected to maintain a steady pace of 0.3%. Annualized figures for headline and core CPI are likely to soften to 3.1% and 5.0% respectively. Apart from the inflation data, investors will also focus on the Fed’s Beige Book.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is on the verge of delivering a breakout of the Inverted Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. A breakout of the aforementioned chart pattern will result in a bullish reversal. The neckline of the chart pattern is plotted around June 21 high at $1,940.00.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,927.65 is providing a cushion to the Gold bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has confidently shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum has been triggered.
Gold two-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1938.89
|Today Daily Change
|6.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1932.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1927
|Daily SMA50
|1959.16
|Daily SMA100
|1949.73
|Daily SMA200
|1868.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1938.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1924.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1935.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.77
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1929.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1924.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1917.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1910.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1939.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1945.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
The EUR/USD pair has confidently shifted above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is in a bullish trajectory as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its losses to 101.37 ahead of the US CPI.
GBP/USD jumps above the 1.2950 mark ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD surges above the 1.2950 area, hitting the highest since April 2022. Solid UK employment data indicated more Bank of England (BoE) rate hikes. Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations may change based on the US inflation data on Wednesday.
Gold: US CPI holds the key for a sustained break above $1,950
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,940, its highest in three weeks, in the wake of the sustained weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. XAU/USD bulls await the US CPI data for the next push higher.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.