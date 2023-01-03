- Gold prices correct to the $1,830 area as Dollar’s strength eases.
- Some bullish moment prevails while above $1,830 and the 20-hour SMA.
- Wall Street is set to open with gains.
Gold prices are having a volatile session on Tuesday after resuming normal trading activity. Earlier XAU/USD peaked at $1,849.99, a level last seen back in May, and then started to pullback, finding support at $1,830. Before Wall Street’s opening bell it is hovering slightly below $1,840.
The key driver in Gold’s correction was a rally of the US Dollar against G10 currencies. The DXY is off highs, up by 1%. Now it is retreating across the board, favoring the bounce back to the upside in the yellow metal.
Economic data released on Tuesday showed inflation slowed in Germany in December more than expected. German bond yields are falling with the 10-year yield down by almost 3% at 2.36%, far from the 2.57% of last week. US yields are also lower with the 10-year at 3.74%.
The decline in yields and the rebound in risk appetite during the last hours, offered support to Gold prices and a modest boost back to the $1,840 area. S&P futures are up by 0.63%.
If XAU/USD recovers levels above $1,840 another test of $1,850 seems likely as it would reinforce the bullish outlook. On the contrary, a slide below $1,830 could trigger a reversal, leaving XAU/USD vulnerable.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1837.17
|Today Daily Change
|13.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|1823.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1799.73
|Daily SMA50
|1753.32
|Daily SMA100
|1723.46
|Daily SMA200
|1779.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1823.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1833.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1797.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1823.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1823.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1823.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1823.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1823.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1823.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
