Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers further from YTD low, upside potential seems limited

- Gold price gains some follow-through traction on Monday and moves away from the YTD low.
- Recession fears, along with geopolitical tensions, lend some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Hawkish Federal Reserve expectations underpin the US Dollar and might cap gains for Gold price.
Gold price edges higher on the first day of a new week and looks to build on Friday's bounce from the $1,819-$1,818 area, or the YTD low.
The XAU/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and is currently placed just above the $1,845 region, albeit seems to lack bullish conviction.
Reviving safe-haven demand lends support to Gold price
Against the backdrop of looming recession risks, geopolitical tensions turn out to be a key factor that offers some support to the safe-haven Gold price. In fact, North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday after firing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast over the weekend. Adding to this, talks of Russia ramping up attacks in Ukraine drive some haven flows towards the XAU/USD.
Bets for more rate hikes by Federal Reserve cap Gold price
The upside for the Gold price, meanwhile, remains capped amid the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The markets are pricing in at least a 25 basis points (bps) lift-off at the next two Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings in March and May. The bets were lifted by the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI), which showed that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped.
Stronger US Dollar further acts as a headwind for Gold price
Furthermore, several FOMC policymakers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, recently stressed the need to keep raising rates gradually to fully gain control of inflation. This, in turn, keeps a lid on the non-yielding Gold price amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD). Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before placing bullish bets around the US Dollar-denominated XAU/USD and positioning for any further gains.
Investors now eye FOMC minutes for fresh directional impetus
Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due for release on Wednesday.
Investors will look for fresh clues in the minutes about the Fed's rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to Gold price. In the meantime, the XAU/USD is likely to oscillate in a range amid thin trading volumes on the back of the President's Day holiday in the US.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support breakpoint, currently around the $1,862 area. This is followed by the $1,872-$1,873 supply zone, above which Gold price could aim to test the $1,890 hurdle and reclaim the $1,900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $1,835 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside for Gold price ahead of Friday’s swing low, around the $1,819-$1,818 region. Some follow-through selling could make the XAU/USD vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $1,800 mark en route to the 100-day SMA support, currently around the $1,785 zone.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1846.07
|Today Daily Change
|4.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1841.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1891
|Daily SMA50
|1861.98
|Daily SMA100
|1786.49
|Daily SMA200
|1776.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1843.65
|Previous Daily Low
|1818.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1818.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1834.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1828.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1826.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1810.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1801.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1850.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1859.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
