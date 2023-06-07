Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers from below $1,960, still remains choppy despite sell-off in USD Index

- Gold price has recovered from a minor fall to near $1,956.00 but has turned choppy again.
- The Fed is more likely to leave rates unchanged, rather than cut them any time soon.
- Gold price is showing signs of sheer volatility contraction as the US economic calendar has nothing much to offer.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has returned inside the woods after an attempt at a downside break in the late European session. The precious metal recovered after dropping to near $1,956.00 but has turned choppy again amid an absence of potential triggers.
The recovery move in the Gold price was supported by the vertical sell-off in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has slipped below 103.90 as expectations for a raise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have receded. While monetary policies of other central banks belonging to the G7 cartel are far from any sort of a pause amid persistence in inflation in their respective countries.
Analysts at Rabobank cited that given the Fed is more likely to leave rates unchanged, rather than cut them any time soon, the U.S. dollar is likely to boast a natural edge over other currencies for now.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have recovered their losses and have turned positive amid rising hopes that Fed chair Jerome Powell will keep interest rates steady. Also, Fed Powell cited last that more interest rate hikes are less appropriate as tight credit conditions are doing the job effectively. The risk appetite of the market participants has improved, which has increased the appeal for risk-perceived assets.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is showing signs of sheer volatility contraction as the US economic calendar has nothing much to offer. Investors should note that a squeeze in volatility is followed by an expansion in the same, which results in wider ticks and heavy volume.
On a broader note, Gold price is consolidating in a range of $1,932-1,985 for the past three weeks on a four-hour. Horizontal support is plotted from March 15 high at $1,937.39. The magical 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,975.47 is acting as a strong barrier for the Gold bulls.
An oscillation in the 40.00-60.00 territory by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) indicates a non-directional performance.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1962.45
|Today Daily Change
|-1.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1963.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1974.4
|Daily SMA50
|1991.22
|Daily SMA100
|1940
|Daily SMA200
|1837.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1954.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1983.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1961.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1959.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1956.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1949.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1944.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1968.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1973.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1980.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0700 after dropping below 1.0670 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2450 as US Dollar struggles
GBP/USD extended its rebound beyond 1.2450 on Wednesday, with the US Dollar facing renewed selling pressure. The improving market mood, as reflected by US stock index futures moving into positive territory, supports the pair's recovery mid-week.
Gold rebounds above $1,960 as choppy action continues
Gold price regain its traction and rose above $1,960 following a drop to $1,955 in the early European morning. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staying in positive territory near 3.7%, however, XAU/USD finds it difficult to gather bullish momentum.
MATIC price struggles to recover after $95 million transfer from whale to Binance
Ethereum network’s largest scaling solution, MATIC, wiped out its gains from the past week in response to the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on the token.
BoC Interest Rate Decision: Steady in June, rate hikes might come back later in the year
The Bank of Canada is set to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5% for the third meeting in a row on Wednesday, having become the first major central bank to hit the pause button on interest rates hikes in March.