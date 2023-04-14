Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recedes from tops near $2050

- Gold prices correct lower after three daily gains in a row.
- The dollar’s rebound along with higher yields weigh on bullion.
- US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in March.
Following new 2023 highs near the $2050 mark per ounce troy as well as a 3-day positive streak, the precious metal embarked on a corrective decline which has so far met initial contention near $2015 on Friday.
Corrective drop triggered by USD, yields
The so far daily retracement in the yellow metal came in response to the rebound in the greenback after the USD Index (DXY) sank to new 2023 lows in the 100.80/75 band earlier in the European session. Also weighing on bullion appears the moderated bounce in US yields across the curve, at the time when investors continue to price in a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed at the May 3 gathering.
According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of the above-mentioned scenario hovers around the 80%, from around 40% a month ago.
Gold price technical outlook
If gold surpasses the so far 2023 peak at $2048 (April 13) it could then open the door to a probable move to the 2022 high at $2070 (March 8), which lies just ahead of the all-time top at $2075 (August 7 2020). Bears, in the meantime, should clear the minor support at the weekly low at $1981 (April 10) to spark a deeper retracement to the April low at $1949 (April 3) ahead of another weekly low at $1934 (March 22). Further losses could put the 55- and 100-day SMAs at $1909 and $1874, respectively, back on the traders’ radar prior to the March low at $1809 (March 8) and the 2023 low at $1804 (February 28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lows under 1.1000 as US Dollar surges
EUR/USD extended the correction on Friday and bottomed at 1.0971, the lowest level in two days amid a rally of the US Dollar. US data and comments from Fed officials triggered a correction of the Greenback across the board.
GBP/USD extends slide to the 1.2400 area
GBP/USD retreated further during the American session and hit fresh daily lows under 1.2400. Risk aversion and higher US yields weighed on the pair, that after Friday’s slide, is about to end the week flat.
Gold hits fresh daily lows under $2,000
Gold price turned south and declined to $1,992, hitting the lowest level in three days. In the rebounded, climbing back above $2,000 on a volatile Friday amid a revival of the US Dollar.
Chainlink price rising by 8% in 24 hours, triggers profit-taking
Chainlink price broke out of its multi-week barrier during the intra-day trading hours on April 14. With multiple altcoins breaking out this week thanks to Bitcoin and Ethereum’s lead, it seems like profits might be on the way.
The Week Ahead - UK CPI and wages, China Q1 GDP, Tesla and Netflix earnings
UK inflation will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday with the CPI for March. Other key events to watch out include China’s first-quarter GDP print, due out on Tuesday, and earnings from big names including Tesla, Netflix, easyJet and Goldman Sachs.