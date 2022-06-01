- Stocks reverse in Wall Street, Dow Jones down by more than 1%.
- US economic data surpass expectations.
- XAU/USD faces resistance around the $1850 area.
Gold prices bounced from multi-day lows under $1830 to the $1850 area after the beginning of the American session and despite higher US yields. XAU/USD holds near daily highs even as Wall Street extends losses and as the US dollar strengthens.
Earlier on Wednesday gold prices rose sharply finding resistance under $1850. After a pullback to $1838 following the release of better-than-expected US economic, prices turned again to the upside. As of writing, XAU/USD stands at $1849, fresh daily high.
The positive momentum for gold remains intact even despite the negative context for the metal. The US 10-year yield stands at weekly highs at 2.93%. The US dollar trades at daily highs across the board. The DXY is up by 0.80% above 102.55.
The positive US ISM Manufacturing report triggered a decline in equity prices as the figures reinforced expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.
Silver is rising by 1.45%, erasing most of Tuesday’s losses. XAG/USD bottomed at $21.44 during the European session and recently peaked at $21.97.
Wednesday’s rally in metal could turn into a reversal if gold manages to break and hold above $1850 and silver does the same with $22.00.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1847.91
|Today Daily Change
|10.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1837.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1846.82
|Daily SMA50
|1897.41
|Daily SMA100
|1887.86
|Daily SMA200
|1840.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1835.17
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1843.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1848.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1821.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1807.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1851.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.35
