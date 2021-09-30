Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, back closer to $1,750

- A subdued USD price action assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Thursday.
- A fresh leg up in the US bond yields and the risk-on mood kept a lid on any further gains.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a test of $1,700 mark.
- Gold Price Forecast: Defending $1720 is critical for XAU/USD bulls, as focus shifts to US data
Gold reversed an early North American session dip closer to multi-week lows and shot back above the $1,740 level in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the softer US dollar, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity. Following the recent strong bullish run to the highest level since September 2020, the USD bulls took some breather on Thursday amid the current impasse over the US debt ceiling. A vote to avert the risk of a government shutdown from Friday and extend the federal government’s funding until December 3 is due early this Thursday.
The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by mixed US economic releases, which showed that the world's largest economy expanded by 6.7% annualized pace in the second quarter as against 6.6% estimated. This, however, was offset by an unexpected jump in Weekly Initial Jobless Claims to 362K from 351K in the previous week. That said, expectations the Fed would begin tapering its bond purchases as soon as November and raise interest rates in 2022 acted as a tailwind for the greenback. This, along with a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, could cap gains for the non-yielding gold.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – might further hold traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the XAU/USD. Hence, the uptick could be solely attributed to some short-covering move, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that gold prices might have bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any further gains. Market participants now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Committee on Financial Services for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near the $1,753-54 horizontal zone. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the XAU/USD further towards the next relevant hurdle near the $1,775 area. On the flip side, multi-week lows, around the $1,722-21 region, could act as immediate support. A convincing break below should pave the way for deeper losses and allow bearish traders to challenge the $1,700 round-figure mark.
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1738.5
|Today Daily Change
|12.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|1726.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1776.92
|Daily SMA50
|1786.2
|Daily SMA100
|1811.11
|Daily SMA200
|1803.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1745.56
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1787.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1737.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1730.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1736.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1716.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1692.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1755.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1764.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
