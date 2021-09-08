Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound stalls near $1,800 amid US dollar pick-up

- Gold fades corrective pullback from weekly low, consolidates the heaviest daily fall in a month.
- Recently escalating coronavirus fears, US stimulus chatters underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
- Fedspeak, pre-ECB mood can keep markets sluggish but risk catalysts are the key to follow.
- Gold Price Forecast: U-turn from critical resistance area
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to consolidate the heaviest daily losses in a month below $1,800, up 0.15% intraday near $1,797 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. That said, the precious metal snaps two-day fall despite recently easing from the day’s high.
Multiple failures to cross the key hurdle around $1,830-35 join the broad US dollar strength to keep gold sellers hopeful. The bearish impulse also takes clues from the commodity’s recent downside break of important technical levels.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) refrains from tracking the bond coupon to the south and refreshes the intraday high to 92.57 by the press time. Behind the DXY moves could be the ongoing grim concerns over the coronavirus and its economic impacts. The covid infections from Australia snapped a three-day downtrend while those from Germany rose 13,565 versus 6,726 the previous day.
The worsening of the COVID-19 conditions in the US pushes President Joe Biden towards a six-pronged strategy, the details of which will be out on Thursday and Friday. The same propelled the US 10-year Treasury yields to a two-month top on Tuesday, recently up a bit around 1.37%.
On a different page, US policymakers jostle over the much-awaited stimulus package as the bill inches closer to the passage, with the key hurdle ahead. Furthermore, the pre-ECB caution and mixed statements over the future performance of the Fed weigh on the market’s mood and favors the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
It should be noted that the comments from the New York Fed President John C. Williams will be important to watch for intraday moves while Thursday’s monetary policy decision by the European Central bank (ECB), where the tapering is teased, becomes the crucial event of the week.
Technical analysis
While extending the pullback from the triple tops formed since mid-July, gold prices dropped below the monthly support line, now resistance, while also breaking the convergence of 100-day and 200-day EMA.
Having breached crucial EMAs and trend lines, XAU/USD remains directed towards an ascending support line from August 16, near $1,790.
However, any further weakness won’t hesitate to challenge June’s low around $1,750 whereas an extended fall past $1,750 could make the commodity vulnerable to aim for the yearly low surrounding $1,676.
On the contrary, the stated EMA confluence near $1,805 guards immediate upside of the metal ahead of the support-turned-resistance line close to $1,825.
It should be noted that the gold buyers remain skeptical unless witnessing sustained trading beyond the $1,832-34 horizontal resistance area.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1796.88
|Today Daily Change
|2.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1794.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1795.45
|Daily SMA50
|1797.44
|Daily SMA100
|1815.58
|Daily SMA200
|1810.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1827.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1792.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1834.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1801.75
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1805.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1814.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1782.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1769.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1747.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1817
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1839.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1851.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovery remains capped below 1.1850 as traders await ECB
EUR/USD is falling towards 1.1800, fading the corrective bounce, as the US dollar regains poise amid a cautious mood. Pre-ECB trading and Delta covid woes keep investors on the edge amid upbeat Eurozone GDP and weaker US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
Gold carves out a bear flag, eyes deeper losses below $1800
Gold price is attempting a minor bounce from weekly lows of $1792, as it battles with the $1800 mark amid a cautious market mood. Resurfacing global growth worries amid spiking Delta covid cases in the US is keeping investors on the edge, weighing on the Treasury yields.
El Salvador bought the dip amid Bitcoin price crash to under $43,000
El Salvador has taken the opportunity given by the Bitcoin price crash to stock up on more coins. The country has witnessed the leading cryptocurrency becoming legal tender on September 7.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...