Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism

- Gold price stays defensive after declining in the last two consecutive days.
- Upbeat United States data, hawkish Federal Reserve bets challenge recent pullback in Treasury bond yields and US Dollar.
- Firmer China GDP allows XAU/USD to grind higher, anxiety ahead of US debt ceiling talks prod Gold buyers.
- Second-tier US data, Fed talks eyed for intermediate XAU/USD directions ahead of Friday’s Purchasing Managers Indexes.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session. That said, the market’s mixed sentiment joins the cautious mood ahead of top-tier United States events and data to prod the Gold buyers, even if the recent China statistics have been impressive.
Gold price rebounds on US Dollar’s pullback
Despite the latest struggle of the XAU/USD bulls, Gold price manages to push back the bearish bias that dominated in the last two days amid a retreat of the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) eases to 102.00 as the 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields snap a three-day uptrend with mild losses around 3.60% and 4.18% respectively by the press time.
United States statistics, hawkish Federal Reserve concerns prod XAU/USD bulls
Despite the latest retreat of the US Dollar and Treasury bond yields, the upbeat United States statistics join hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets to put a floor under the USD, which in turn challenges the Gold buyers.
On Monday, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index jumped to 10.8 for April while snapping the four-month downtrend, as well as marking the highest level since July last year. Further, the US National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) housing market index also rose for the fourth consecutive month in April to 45, versus 44 expected and prior reading. Following the data, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that he wants to see more evidence of inflation settling back to target. The policymaker also added that he feels reassured by what he is seeing in the banking sector.
It’s worth noting that Friday’s US consumer-centric data triggered the XAU/USD pullback from a multi-day high.
Cautious mood ahead of debt ceiling plan, China data favor Gold buyers
The latest cautious mood ahead of the US debt ceiling plan, up for publishing on Wednesday, challenges the US Dollar bulls, while also luring the Gold buyers, as the policymakers appear divided about the details before the June deadline.
Earlier in the day, “Stephen Joseph Scalise who serves as the House Majority Leader and representative for Louisiana's 1st congressional district has stated that the Grand Old Party, (GOP) debt ceiling plan is coming tomorrow,” per Reuters.
Over the weekend, President Christine Lagarde said that she has “huge confidence” the US will not allow the country to default on its debt.
Elsewhere, upbeat economics from China, one of the biggest Gold consumers, also favor the XAU/USD bulls. That said, China’s Q1 GDP grows 2.2% QoQ versus 2.2% expected and 0.0% prior. Further, Retail Sales growth jumps 10.9% YoY in March versus 7.4% expected and 3.5% prior whereas Industrial Production eased below 4.0% expected growth figures to 3.9%, versus 2.4% previous readings.
Multiple catalysts to watch for clear XAU/USD directions
Having witnessed Gold’s initial reaction to China’s first quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the XAU/USD traders should wait for the US Housing Starts and Building Permits for March to aptly predict intraday moves of the metal. However, major attention will be given to the talks surrounding the US debt ceiling and Federal Reserve (Fed) as recent hawkish bias about the US central bank allowed the US Dollar to rebound and weigh on the Gold price.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls fight for control amid a potential bearish wedge
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price picks up bids inside a one-month-old bullish trend channel, suggesting overall upside momentum. However, the latest break of the 10-DMA support, as well as the latest bearish Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) signals, keep XAU/USD sellers hopeful.
That said, the stated channel’s bottom line, around $1,964, precedes the February 2023 peak surrounding $1,960, to restrict the short-term Gold price downside of the metal.
Meanwhile, XAU/USD recovery needs validation from the 10-DMA support-turned-resistance, close to $2,010 at the latest.
Following that, the stated channel’s top line, near $2,045, can act as the last defense of the Gold price before directing XAU/USD towards the previous yearly top surrounding $2,070. Above all, the all-time high of around $2,075, marked in 2020, acts as the last defense of the Gold sellers.
To sum up, Gold remains firmer within a bullish chart formation, despite the pullback in the XAU/USD price.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1999.34
|Today Daily Change
|4.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|1995.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1989.4
|Daily SMA50
|1909.64
|Daily SMA100
|1877.84
|Daily SMA200
|1794.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2015.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1981.23
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1986.28
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1994.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2002.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1979.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1963.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1945.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2013.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2031.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2047.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer a rise in the UK's pay growth, fanning BoE rate hike bets.
EUR/USD weakness below 1.0900 could pave the way for deeper corrective pullback
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled its two-day-old corrective fall from a one-year high. A modest US Dollar (USD) downtick turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major, though the uptick lacks bullish conviction.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Fed rate hike odds shoot back up
We still haven’t seen much reaction from the stock market, with investors seemingly not wanting to give recent news that much attention. But currencies and rates have definitely taken notice, with the US Dollar back on the bid and odds for a Fed hike in May shooting up.