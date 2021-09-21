Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound eyes $1,780 as Evergrande woes fade ahead of Fed

- Gold picks up bids, keeps recovery moves from six-week low.
- Market sentiment improves amid off in China, pre-Fed chatters and stimulus hopes.
- US housing data, risk catalysts can offer intermediate moves ahead of the key Wednesday.
- Gold Price Forecast: A lower low hints at another leg south
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday high around $1,765, rising for the second consecutive day, during early Tuesday.
The yellow metal dropped to the lowest since August 11 the previous day before bouncing off $1,742. The corrective pullback gains additional back-up from cautious optimism in the market of late.
Another day of Chinese traders’ absence, as well as a lack of fresh fears, could be cited as the main catalysts for the latest risk-on mood. Furthermore, comments over the United Nations meeting this week signal that the global leaders will agree on the climate change accord and could also overcome fears from Iran, due to no schedule for the direct talks, to favor the risk appetite. On the same line, US President Joe Biden’s push for partnership with the United Nations (UN) to solve the key problems as well as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hopes for a $3.5 stimulus brightens the mood too.
On the contrary, comments from the global rating agency S&P, signaling that China’s Evergrande will default join the Fed tapering woes to keep the optimists in check.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print 0.30% intraday loss, bouncing off a two-month low whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields consolidate the latest losses around 1.31% by the press time.
Moving on, US housing market figures may entertain traders but the headlines over the Fed and China will be crucial to follow for fresh impulse ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy and China’s return from holidays on Wednesday.
Read: Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains, and why China’s evergrande is causing wobbles elsewhere
Technical analysis
Gold’s rebound from early August levels enables it to regain past July lows, suggesting short-term recovery towards a confluence of 10-DMA and a monthly horizontal line near $1,780.
However, bearish MACD signals hint at the seller’s dominance, which if ignored could direct the gold buyers towards the $1,800 threshold and the double tops surrounding $1,834 afterward.
In a case where the gold bulls manage to cross the $1,834 hurdle, they can aim for June’s top close to $1,917.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain less worrisome unless staying beyond July’s low of $1,750.
Following that, a horizontal area from August 10, near $1,740-35, will precede the $1,700 round figure to lure the bears.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1765.68
|Today Daily Change
|1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1764.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1796.65
|Daily SMA50
|1795.34
|Daily SMA100
|1815.66
|Daily SMA200
|1807.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1767.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1742.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1808.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|1745.39
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1757.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1751.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1748.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1733.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1723.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1773.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1782.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1798.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls hang in there in slower pace Asia, Evergrande digested
EUR/USD is flat in a quiet Asian session following a turbulent start to the week. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1728 between 1.1725 and 1.1731. Forex markets were quite contained given the scale of equity losses on the back of the Evergrande news.
GBP/USD: Upside needs validation above 1.3670
GBP/USD takes a breather after the previous session’s heavy sell-off. The pair dropped below 1.3650 in a more than 100-pips movement. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3660, up 0.03% for the day.
EUR/USD bulls hang in there in slower pace Asia, Evergrande digested
EUR/USD is flat in a quiet Asian session following a turbulent start to the week. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1728 between 1.1725 and 1.1731. Forex markets were quite contained given the scale of equity losses on the back of the Evergrande news.
Solana bulls panic selling could push SOL price sub -$100
Solana price makes new fourteen-day lows. Solana price has been on one wild ride since Friday. Major whipsaws in price action have generated uncertainty on both sides of the market. Bulls are likely trapped between $150 and $171.
Trudeau wins third term as Canada’s Prime Minister but without a majority – CTV projects
Canadian network CTV’s decision desk projects a win for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, announcing Trudeau as the country’s Prime Minister for the third straight term on Tuesday. CTV states that Liberals will form a government without a parliamentary majority.