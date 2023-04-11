Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound appears elusive amid hawkish Federal Reserve bets

- Gold price picks up bids to pare recent losses, snaps two-day downtrend.
- United States Treasury bond yields, US Dollar pare recent losses but upbeat Federal Reserve bets prod XAU/USD bulls.
- China-inflicted risk aversion also exerts downside pressure on the Gold price.
- China inflation eyed for intraday directions, US Consumer Price Index, Fed Minutes become the key for Gold traders to track.
Gold price (XAU/USD) snaps a three-day losing streak as it prints mild gains around $1,995 while bouncing off a one-week low during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the metal price consolidates recent losses as the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar retreat. However, the hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves seem to weigh on the Gold price.
Gold price rebounds as United States Treasury bond yields, US Dollar ease
US Dollar Index (DXY) and the benchmark Treasury bond yields fade recent upside momentum as full markets return. Also challenging the greenback and the bond yields could be the latest comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and the market’s concerns about the US recession.
That said, Rick Rieder, Chief Investment Officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said late Monday, “The Federal Reserve may not need to raise interest rates further to fight inflation, as the fallout from last month's turmoil in the banking sector and a series of recent labor data point to a slowing US economy,” per Reuters.
On the other hand, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President, as well as the Fed’s Vice Chairman of the rate-setting committee, John Williams anticipated slower inflation while ruling out the interest rates as culprits for the previous month’s bank fallouts.
With this, the US Dollar Index (DXY) eases to 102.40 while printing the first daily loss in five. On the other hand, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields retreat to 3.40% and 3.99% at the latest.
Even so, the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a 72% chance of the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in May, versus 57% odds favoring the same in the last week, which in turn keeps the Gold sellers hopeful.
Sino-US tension also weighs on XAU/USD price
Apart from the recent hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 0.25% rate hike in May, the looming geopolitical tension between the United States and China also exerts downside pressure on the Gold price, due to the dragon nation’s status as one of the biggest Gold consumers. That said, Beijing marked solid military drills around Taiwan after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s US visit. However, the end of testing military power seems to have favored the Gold buyers of late. “China ended three days of military drills around Taiwan on Monday saying they had tested integrated military capabilities under actual combat conditions, having practiced precision strikes and blockading the island that Beijing views as its own,” said Reuters.
On the contrary, hopers of more growth in Asia, the key Gold consuming region, seem to help the XAU/USD bulls of late. International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that “the global economy is estimated to grow less than 3 percent in 2023, with India and China expected to account for half of the global growth this year.
China inflation eyed for intraday Gold price direction
Looking forward, China’s headline inflation numbers for March, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), will be important for the immediate direction of the Gold price. Given the downbeat forecasts for the inflation numbers, the XAU/USD may witness a pullback. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Fed Minutes.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price consolidates the previous week’s pullback from an 11-week-old ascending resistance line, backed by Friday’s Doji candlestick.
It should be noted that the bearish divergence between the Relative Strength Index (RSI), placed at 14, and the Gold price challenge the quote’s latest corrective bounce. While portraying the bearish RSI divergence, the Gold price marked higher highs but the RSI (14) printed lower highs, suggesting that the XAU/USD buyers run out of steam.
Further, the looming bear cross on the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator also keeps Gold sellers hopeful of witnessing the quote’s further downside.
As a result, the bullion appears well-set to drop towards the $1,960 support confluence, comprising February’s top and a three-week-long ascending trend line.
In a case where the Gold price drops past $1,960, multiple levels marked since mid-January around $1,930-27 can challenge the XAU/USD bears before giving them control.
On the contrary, recovery moves need to stay beyond the $2,000 psychological magnet to lure the Gold buyers. Even so, the aforementioned resistance line from late January, close to $2,040 at the latest, can challenge the upside momentum.
In a case where the quote remains firmer beyond $2,040, the year 2022 high of around $2,070 and the record high marked in 2020 of around $2,075 will be in focus.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1994.14
|Today Daily Change
|2.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1991.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1968.77
|Daily SMA50
|1900.12
|Daily SMA100
|1864.68
|Daily SMA200
|1788.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2006.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1986.28
|Previous Weekly High
|2032.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1949.83
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1994.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1998.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1982.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1974.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1962.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2003.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2015.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2023.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
