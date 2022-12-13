- Gold price regains strong positive traction on Tuesday and spikes to a fresh multi-month high.
- The intraday move-up picks up pace following the release of softer consumer inflation figures.
- Bets for less aggressive Federal Reserve drag US Treasury bond yields lower, along with US Dollar.
- The risk-on impulse could cap gains for the safe-haven Gold price ahead of the FOMC meeting.
Gold price catches fresh bids during the early North American session on Tuesday and jumps to a fresh five-month top following the release of the consumer inflation figures from the United States (US). The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,810 area and making a fresh attempt to build on its momentum beyond a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average.
Consumer inflation figures from United States come in softer than expected
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose a modest 0.1% in November. The reading is well below the 0.3% expected and marks a notable slowdown from the 0.4% increase recorded in the previous month. Furthermore, the yearly rate decelerate from 7.7% in October to 7.1% during the reported month, again falling short of consensus estimates. Furthermore, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to 0.2% in November and fell to 6% on yearly basis from 6.3% in October.
Falling US Treasury bond yields weigh on US Dollar and benefit Gold price
The data reaffirms expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its policy tightening and is evident from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, drags the US Dollar to its lowest level since late June and turns out to be a key factor providing a strong lift to the Dollar-denominated Gold price. Bulls, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait for more clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path, which will determine the near-term trajectory for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Risk-on mood could cap gains for safe-haven Gold price
Apart from this, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by a strong rally in the US equity futures - further contributes to capping the upside for the safe-haven Gold price. The global risk sentiment remains well supported by the latest optimism over the easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions in China. Heading into the key central bank event risk, this might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and keep a lid on the XAU/USD. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, sustained strength beyond the $1,810-$1,812 horizontal resistance will mark a fresh bullish breakout and add credence to the positive outlook. Gold price might then accelerate the momentum towards the $1,830 intermediate hurdle en route to the next major barrier near the $1,745-$1,750 region.
On the flip side, the $1,800 round figure now seems to act as immediate support ahead of the $1,795-$1,95 area (200 DMA). Any subsequent slide might continue to attract some buyers at lower levels and remain cushioned near the $1,780-$1,777 support zone. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken will set the stage for some meaningful downside for Gold price.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1809.24
|Today Daily Change
|28.74
|Today Daily Change %
|1.61
|Today daily open
|1780.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1767.71
|Daily SMA50
|1712.62
|Daily SMA100
|1718.6
|Daily SMA200
|1791.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.52
|Previous Daily Low
|1777.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1810.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1765.89
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1789.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1765.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1753.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1805.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1812.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.