Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support – Confluence Detector

- Gold price grinds higher past $1,870 support confluence during three-day winning streak.
- Sluggish US Dollar, downbeat Treasury bond yields keep XAU/USD buyers hopeful.
- Gold buyers cheer mixed Fed talks, US President Biden’s unimpressive SOTU and China-linked hopes.
- Light calendar emphasizes risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer for the third consecutive day as buyers cheer a sustained rebound from the short-term key support surrounding $1,870 amid sluggish markets. Adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound could be the US Dollar’s lack of momentum, as well as a pullback in the Treasury bond yields.
The reason for the aforementioned US catalysts, namely the USD and yields, could be linked to the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s hesitance in defending the hawks even as the US jobs data came in firmer. Also fueling the Gold price is the latest upward revision of China’s growth forecasts by the global rating agency Fitch. Earlier in the day, news of an upward revision to the global central banks’ buying of Gold to record-high levels seemed to have favored the XAU/USD bulls. It should be noted that US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) speech failed to impress market players despite marking an attempt to please voters ahead of next year’s elections.
Given the lack of major data/events ahead of Friday’s US consumer-centric numbers, the central bank talks and previously stated risk catalysts could entertain Gold traders.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls seem to lack conviction on the road to recovery
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the Gold price manages to remain firmer after crossing two important support levels, suggesting further advances towards the $1,902 key hurdle comprising Pivot Point one-day R3 and Fibonacci 38.2% on one month.
Ahead of that, Fibonacci 23.6% and 38.2% on weekly formation can test the Gold buyers around $1,885 and $1,900 in that order.
It’s worth noting that the XAU/USD run-up beyond $1,902 enables the buyers to challenge the latest swing high surrounding $1,960.
On the flip side, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-day and one-month joins the previous low and SMA10 on four-hour (4H) to restrict the metal’s immediate downside near $1,870.
Following that, a convergence of the previous weekly low, Pivot Point one-day S1 and lower band of the Bollinger on one-day acts as the last defense of the Gold buyers around $1,860.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains above 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow range above 1.0700 ahead of the European open. Investors digest the latest comments from US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Powell. The US Dollar remains on the back foot with yields ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2050 amid subdued US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.2050, consolidating the renewed uptick heading into Wednesday’s London open. The Cable pair justifies broad-based US Dollar softness amid a mixed market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. A quiet calendar ahead.
Gold prints three-day uptrend beyond $1,870 support
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains firmer for the third consecutive day as buyers cheer a sustained rebound from the short-term key support surrounding $1,870 amid sluggish markets.
Can Algorand’s Clinton partnership end ALGO’s 80% price rally?
Algorand price saw a minor uptick on February 7 as the announcement of a partnership was put out. The Algorand Foundation revealed its broad-reaching partnership with the Clinton Foundation in India.
More Fed speakers on the wires
Three voting FOMC members are scheduled to speak today starting with John Williams at 15:15 CET at a Wall Street Journal event, followed by Kashkari and Waller in the evening.