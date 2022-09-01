- Gold price is plunging during the week by almost 2.50%.
- The US Dollar Index rises to 2-decade highs, 109.977, underpinned by higher US Treasury yields.
- Robust US data justifies a super-size 75 bps rate hike by the Fed.
Gold price drops sharply to two-month lows, under the $1700 figure, after upbeat US economic data justifies the Federal Reserve’s intentions to hike rates 75 bps in the September meeting. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD fluctuates around the $1688-$1690s area, below its opening price.
Global equities remain under pressure while the US dollar rises to 20-year highs, per the US Dollar Index. Positive US economic data, led by S&P Global and ISM Manufacturing PMIs for August, reinforced what Fed officials expressed: the US economy remained strong. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that the PMI was unchanged at 52.8, above 51.9 expectations. Meanwhile, the S&P Global PMI was at 51.5, above forecasts and the previous reading of 51.3.
Earlier, the US Department of Labor revealed that unemployment claims for the week that ended on August 27 increased by 232K, less than the 248K estimated.
Gold traders should be aware that US employment data released during the week support the idea of the Fed going for a 75 bps rate hike for the third straight meeting. JOLTs data, reporting 11 million vacancies, unemployment claims dropping, and US ISM manufacturing PMI comments about hiring increments the Fed’s soft landing possibilities.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of peers, climbs 0.94%, refreshing 2-decade highs at 109.716, underpinned by high US T-bond yields. Also, a headwind for the yellow metal is the US 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), a proxy for real yields, which is rising eight bps, to 0.796%, after hitting a daily high at 0.823%.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature the US Nonfarm Payrolls for August on Friday. Economists predict that the economy will add 298K jobs, and the Unemployment Rate will remain at 3.5%.
Gold Key Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1694.86
|Today Daily Change
|-16.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|1711.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1763.12
|Daily SMA50
|1759.07
|Daily SMA100
|1813.2
|Daily SMA200
|1836.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1726.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1709.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1727.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1720.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1698.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1688.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1721.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1732.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1738.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 0.9950 as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and climbed to the 0.9950 area after having declined toward 0.9900. The US Dollar Index, which touched a fresh multi-decade high near 110.00, erased a portion of its daily gains but the pair remains on track to post large daily losses.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550
After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.
Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82
Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.
Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders
Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.
Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156
Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.