- Gold bounces up from $1,642 lows and returns to the $1,670 area.
- The US dollar pulls back after the post-CPI rally.
- XAU/USD remains weak, capped below $1.680.
Gold futures are retracing previous losses during Thursday’s US trading session, favored by a broad-based USD pullback. The yellow metal has bottomed at a two-week low of $1,642 before returning to 4 1,670 at the time of writing.
The dollar gives away gains after a post-CPI rally
The greenback is losing ground after the bullish reaction triggered by the release of US CPI data. Consumer prices increased at a 0.4% pace in September, beating expectations of a 0.2% rise, which boosted hopes of a 100 basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve in November.
Federal Fund Futures priced in a 13% chance that the Federal Reserve could accelerate its hiking pace at the next month’s meeting. The Dollar Index (DXY) rushed higher, to hit a session high right below 114.00, nearing the recent 20-year high of 114.70.
The US dollar seems to have lost steam, as the market confronts the data with the slight dovish tilt observed in September’s FOMC minutes released on Wednesday.
XAU/USD: Upside attempts remain capped below $1,685
The precious metal has reversed losses on Thursday, yet, the near-term bias remains negative, with the pair capped below October 11 high at $1,685. A confirmation above that level might increase bullish momentum, to advance towards $1,730 (September 12 high), ahead of early August highs right above $1,800.
On the downside, initial support lies at $1,650/60 (mid-September lows), and below here, October 3 low at $1,612 and then probably April 2020 low at $1,575.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1671.52
|Today Daily Change
|-1.74
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1673.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1673.06
|Daily SMA50
|1716.31
|Daily SMA100
|1754.02
|Daily SMA200
|1819.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1678.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1661.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1729.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1659.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1671.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1667.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1663.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1654.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1646.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1680.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1687.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1697.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
